Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Daylon Mahn is no stranger when it comes to winning titles.
After all, the former King’s Academy standout was one of the driving forces behind the Lions’ three-peat as state sporting clay champions during his time there. He capped his senior season with a team-best score of 95 in the championship shoot.
Now a freshman at Martin Methodist College, Mahn can already add “national champion” to his list of accomplishments.
The RedHawks finished first at the four-day Scholastic Clay Target Program College Nationals tournament on Oct. 20 in Marengo, Ohio, to earn the program’s fourth consecutive national crown.
“I came in as a freshman believing we had a pretty good chance of winning (a national title),” Mahn said. “We started out pretty strong, but then it was neck-and-neck toward the end, and fortunately we were able to pull it out on the last day.”
The RedHawks wound up defeating second-place Lindenwood University by a single target on the last day.
“We were shooting trap, and I think we were down by three targets,” Mahn said. “We had already finished shooting, and we were just waiting for the final team to finish. Then we saw the scores come up and saw that (Lindenwood) hadn’t done quite as well as they did the day before.”
The team was actually in the middle of meeting together when they got the news and started celebrating, Mahn said.
“It was a real blessing,” he added.
Especially considering it was his first collegiate tournament. Mahn, who had only shot sporting clays in high school, was able to compete for the first time in all three disciplines — sporting clays, American skeet and American trap.
“I didn’t compete as well as I wanted to in terms of my scores, but I had a really fun time doing it,” Mahn said. “It was a really good experience for my first college tournament.”
The RedHawks freshman is also getting used to the new disciplines as well as shooting with a larger team, as he is now one of 23 shooters on the Martin Methodist squad.
While he’s been shooting sporting clays for going on seven years now, it was just this past year that he picked up the other two disciplines in order to be a better-rounded shooter and help the team out any way he could, Mahn said.
“Sporting clays is kind of like golf — you have a course and a variety of different targets,” he said. “Trap and skeet is more stationary where you move around and shoot the same target. But I’m constantly learning more about that and trying to get better at each one for the next tournament.”
Mahn and the team practice at least two to three days a week — shooting 100 targets each day in a different discipline, he said.
“The majority of training for shooting is mental,” Mahn said. “So that’s the biggest thing I’m working on right now.”
