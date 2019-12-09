Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Billy Leach has The King’s Academy girls’ basketball team on an upward trajectory. They were 1-40 under him going into this season.
On Monday, the third-year coach’s team blitzed Charleston Collegiate with a 30-4 first quarter and won 62-20.
The victory improved TKA to 3-3. Against Charleston Collegiate, Audrey Beaton led the way with 26 points, followed by Camryn Conner with 10.
“We started strong and did the little things right,” Leach said. “We try to teach our girls fundamentals and to always do the little things right like passing well and shooting well and rebounding well.”
The Lions certainly did that in the first quarter.
“I think they were focused tonight and played really good as a team,” Leach said. “They played as a team probably as good as we have played all year.”
Beaton especially had a good game, scoring 15 points in the first quarter.
“She’s our center. She has a great inside presence and scored in the paint,” Leach said. “But she can also score from the outside. She has good vision of the court and can bring the ball up just as good as anybody else.”
Lions teammate Camryn Conner added 10 points.
CC 4 5 5 6 — 20
TKA 30 15 15 2 — 62
THE KING’S ACADEMY (62)
John 2, Audrey Beaton 26, Turner 6, Woods 2, Porter 2, Hoover 8, Eaddy 6, Camryn Conner 10.
BOYS Charleston Collegiate 69 The King’s Academy 56
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lions coach Brad Bochette missed Monday’s game because he was sick.
While his assistant, David Wolff, took over on the bench, the Lions struggled from the field. But his team did get within seven during the final few minutes before Charleston Collegiate pulled back away.
“We shot 31 percent from the field. We were 5 of 27 from 3-point range, and we’ve been shooting about 43 percent. So if we had shot that, that would have made the game a whole lot closer. We didn’t shoot the ball worth nothing.”
Then Wolff pointed to other areas where the Lions fell short.
“We had missed some assignments on defense,” he said.
If there is a positive TKA (2-4) can take into its next contest, it was the push the Lions showed in getting within seven.
“Our kids didn’t quit,” Wolff said. “That was the good thing, but that’s not enough to win games. You want them to play hard all the time. But after we closed it to seven, we got two possessions and didn’t score.”
CC 17 17 19 16 — 69
TKA 13 17 11 15 — 56
CHARLESTON COLLEGIATE (69)
Nelson 9, Darius Singletary 11, Avery Vanderweele 16, Anderson 5, Hawes 9, Judd 2, R.J. Rock 12.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (56)
Woods 2, Ashton Harley 14, T.J. Merritts 16, William Alexander 13, Dominic Orrico 9, Harris 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.