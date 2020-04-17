FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy football coach Keith Rodgers will add another title to his resume: athletic director.
After serving as assistant athletic director for six years under Brad Bochette, who is leaving to become head of school at Robert E. Lee Academy, Rodgers is excited about his next step.
“It’s kind of always been a dream of mine to be football coach and athletic director,” said Rodgers, who takes over as TKA’s athletic director on June 1. “I was happy to be given the opportunity to be assistant athletic director here. But with Brad leaving to take over at Robert E Lee, it just worked out. God was in control of the whole thing, and it was awesome.”
Rodgers talked more about how Bochette mentored him.
“Me and Brad came in together,” Rodgers said. “He was good at mentoring me and showing me how to do things and kept me involved. Hopefully, I can continue what Brad started six years ago. We had established having a stable coaching staff and have always worked hard on making sure kids have opportunities to participate and things of that nature. So we just want to continue that.”
Rodgers added that improving the program’s strength and conditioning will be a priority. But he’s comfortable that progress can be made.
“The good news is we’re in good standing, the whole program is right where we need it to be, and we just want to make sure to keep it going in that direction,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers has an idea of how he wants to push forward.
“The first thing is, you’ve got to be a people person,” he said. “Our No. 1 thing we want to do is develop a positive and solid relationship with student-athletes and parents. And we’ve done that for all our athletic programs. So we want to continue that. We want to show that our heart and our desire are to please the Lord by allowing these students to participate in the spirit of athletics, which is our ministry. It not only teaches a kid a sport, but also life lessons, and that’s important to us.”
With that in mind, June 1 can't get here fast enough for Rodgers.
“Always be true to what you want to establish. For us, that goes back to Christian principles,” Rodgers said. “Make sure it goes according to the Bible. And for the times you may not see eye to eye with someone in the department, don’t walk away from it. Just talk it out and use those principles. And hopefully, when all is said and done, you understand both sides. Sometimes, you can agree to disagree, and still do your jobs.”
