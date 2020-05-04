FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy boys’ soccer team did not get much of a chance to defend its 2019 SCISA Class A state crown.
The Lions were 1-1 when the season was postponed, and eventually canceled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During this season’s first two games, the Lions lost to Pee Dee Academy and then bounced back to defeat the Governor’s School while then-TKA athletic director Brad Bochette was acting coach. That’s because Lions coach Jordan Perugini and his family were on a vacation that week at Disney World.
When it was announced March 12 that same week that SCISA was at the time delaying the season, Perugini found out Disney World was going to be closed, starting the 15th.
Perugini, whose wife, Brooke, is a hospitalist at McLeod Regional Medical Center, kept him informed of the seriousness of what was happening.
“I was thinking, at worst, we’d lose two weeks and that would run up to spring break,” said Perugini, who also coached TKA to a state runner-up finish in 2018. “And then, to see the severity of how fast it was growing and how fast it was spreading across the country, I was getting messages from players wondering if we were going to be playing again.”
Perugini had to be honest with them.
“I told them my gut feeling was no, but I was hoping we could play,” Perugini recalled. “But SCISA, my hats are off to them. They tried to give us an opportunity. But we weren’t able to make it happen, so it’s been a tough pill to swallow. These seniors were in the eighth grade when I started coaching them.”
On Monday evening, Perugini was staying occupied.
“I’m doing what everybody else seems to be doing, some yard stuff,” he said with a laugh.
The TKA team that won state in 2019, however, had eight seniors out of 14 players. The lone returning senior who made an impact last season was Jack Senseney. And, a key junior this spring was Trotter Scearce.
“Jack was a big piece of our team last year, defensively, and he looked to take care of that role again as a defensive leader and a team leader,” Perugini said. “And Trotter, he’s probably one of my most skilled players that I had returning. Trotter continues to work to be at the top of his game.”
But after the Lions lost so many players to graduation, Perugini said there was uncertainty whether his players would even be able to form a team.
“This year was going to be bit of a rebuilding year,” Perugini said. “We were pretty young with seven freshmen.”
But once word got around that Senseney might not get to have a senior season, friends came to the rescue by also joining the soccer team. They were TKA offensive linemen last fall.
“For the most part, none of them were really soccer players,” Perugini said. “But they were great leaders, these guys. You’re either going to get a skill player or a leader. Or if you’re lucky, you’ll have both. And those seniors that joined the team were tremendous leaders.”
But then after all that, they could only play two matches.
“Not being able to play really hurt us in terms of development,” Perugini said. “But we were able to still have 2½ months of good practice and good opportunities for me to see what we have and such.
“The silver lining from it is I know what to expect for next year,” Perugini added. “A good piece of high school sports is about physical growth and maturity. And I look for our freshmen to make a big leap into next year.”
