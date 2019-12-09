FLORENCE, S.C. – Lions coach Brad Bochette missed Monday’s game because he was sick.
While his assistant, David Wolff, took over on the bench, the Lions struggled from the field. But his team did get within seven during the final few minutes before Charleston Collegiate pulled back away for a 69-56 win.
“We shot 31 percent from the field. We were 5 of 27 from 3-point range, and we’ve been shooting about 43 percent. So if we had shot that, that would have made the game a whole lot closer. We didn’t shoot the ball worth nothing.”
Then Wolff pointed to other areas where the Lions fell short.
“We had missed some assignments on defense,” he said.
If there is a positive TKA (2-4) can take into its next contest, it was the push the Lions showed in getting within seven.
“Our kids didn’t quit,” Wolff said. “That was the good thing, but that’s not enough to win games. You want them to play hard all the time. But after we closed it to seven, we got two possessions and didn’t score.”
The Lions were led by T.J. Merritts with 16 points, followed by Ashton Harley with 14 and William Alexander with 13.
CC;17;17;19;16;–;69
TKA;13;17;11;15;–;56
CHARLESTON COLLEGIATE (69)
Nelson 9, Darius Singletary 11, Avery Vanderweele 16, Anderson 5, Hawes 9, Judd 2, R.J. Rock 12.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (56)
Woods 2, Ashton Harley 14, T.J. Merritts 16, William Alexander 13, Dominic Orrico 9, Harris 2.
