TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The Timmonsville girls led Blackville-Hilda by 10 points on four different occasions during the first half.
But the Fighting Hawks’ pressure defense closed the gap until they surged ahead and won 48-43 Monday in the first round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs.
Coach Perry Stokes’ Whirlwinds ended the season with a 12-9 record.
After Timmonsville led 23-16 at halftime, and then 35-29 going into the fourth quarter on Kelvionna Hudson’s near half-court shot that hit nothing but net, Blackville-Hilda made sure its pressure defense saved the night.
“The difference was we struggled while handling the ball,” Stokes said. “We don’t have ball-handlers. And it finally got to us when they pressured us a little bit.”
Although Timmonsville’s Makyla Commander scored nine first-half points, three first-half fouls affected her play after halftime.
“We depended on Makyla to do everything. And one person can’t do everything,” Stokes said. “I said she couldn’t foul out. And I think she quit playing defense some in the second half because of that. Sometimes, you don’t play defense like you can when you worry about that.”
While Timmonsville focused on defending Blackville-Hilda star Chiante Daniels inside, the Fighting Hawks sank enough 3-pointers to shift the Whirlwinds’ priorities. Blackville-Hilda made three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished the game with five.
“You can’t take away their big girl with just one person. And when you do that, you’re going to give them some open looks,” Stokes said. “You just hope they don’t hit them.”
But the Fighting Hawks did.
After the Whirlwinds led 39-33, Blackville-Hilda went on an 8-0 run in and took its first lead on a Daniels’ layup with 4:10 left in the game. It was a lead the Fighting Hawks would not let slip away.
After two free throws by Hudson got Timmonsville within 44-43, Blackville-Hilda responded with a delay setup that lasted almost two minutes before it found Daniels for a basket.
“We had not been in that situation the whole year,” Stokes said. “You could tell they were prepared in their delay game, and we hadn’t experienced that. We didn’t know to defend and foul. We acted like we didn’t know we were supposed to foul — even when we had fouls to give.”
Daniels then added another layup that accounted for the final score.
Stokes just wished his team could have carried the momentum from the first half.
“They didn’t put a whole lot of pressure on us in the first half,” Stokes said. “We were able to do what we wanted to do. But once they made Makyla come to the top of the key and half court, we struggled. When we can’t get her the ball at the free-throw line, or in the low post or around the corner somewhere, we’re going to struggle.”
Hudson led Timmonsville with 18 points, followed by Commander with 13. Daniels led Blackville-Hilda with 17, followed by Rishonda Washington with 12.
B-H 7 9 13 19 — 48
T 14 9 12 8 — 43
BACKVILLE-HILDA (48)
Mack 6, Jenkins 3, Chiante Daniels 17, Gibson 6, Coleman 4, Rishonda Washington 12.
TIMMONSVILLE (43)
Makyla Commander 13, Echols 8, Kelvionna Hudson 18, Graham 4.
