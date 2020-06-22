Morning News
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Soon enough, Timmonsville’s football team will have all of its teammates on the field, albeit in groups practicing social distancing.
But first, each player must have been cleared from screening for COVID-19.
Not just by temperature checks but by actual COVID-19 tests.
“Our administration is well aware that asymptomatic cases can happen, where even if your temperature is fine, that you can still have it,” said Thomas McFadden, the second-year Whirlwind football coach. “The way we see it, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Meanwhile, Timmonsville still does daily pre-practice temperature checks, and paperwork did include a COVID-19 waiver.
McFadden said they took a bus of players to get tests, and they can play as soon as their tests come back clear.
“We have at least 14 players and staff cleared; the others should get their results this week,” McFadden said.
The Whirlwinds conduct morning and afternoon sessions, and McFadden said five players were in attendance Monday morning (they had four in the afternoon) as his team is currently in its second week of workouts.
“When everybody is cleared, we should have around 24 players, but it could go above 30, possibly,” McFadden said. “But any new players have got to go through what the others did in terms of getting COVID-19 tests. But my captains are here, and they’re working hard.”
Next week, the Whirlwinds can start using equipment such as actual footballs. But for now, it’s just about conditioning and strength training.
“We went out there and did sprints and worked on the sprint ladder, and then we went to the bleachers to do more conditioning,” McFadden said. “You’ve gotta remember. At our stadium, we have some steep bleachers.”
Timmonsville’s players, who did not have spring practice because of the pandemic, certainly enjoyed being on the fields as a group.
“They’re so excited, they’re excited to get back started,” McFadden said. “And one of our captains, Christian Taylor, he said he wished he could be in every single session. It’s just great to get back to football, or some kind of sport. But we’ve had no hiccups, and everything has gone smooth.”
But as with other teams, there have been varying levels of conditioning among the players as they’re working toward a possible season.
“They’re getting back at it, for sure,” McFadden said. “That first week, while conditioning, they were like, ‘Oh, my goodness!’ But this second week, they’re more amped and even pushing each other to get in better shape. We’ve got 14 returning players from last year’s team that has experience. We’ve certainly got plenty of things to look forward to.”
