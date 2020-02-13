TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The Timmonsville boys withstood a late Lamar charge and won 73-68 Thursday night.
"It was a win we barely got. But anytime you get a region win, especially against your region rival, it's a good win," Timmonsville coach Christopher Lewis said. "I didn't like the way we closed the game out. But like I said, anytime you get the win, that's what is most important."
The Whirlwinds led 43-32 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter.
"We picked it up toward the end of the third quarter, and that gave us a little cushioning," Lewis said. "We told the guys to focus on defense. if you want to extend the lead, play defense. We couldn't go basket-for-basket with them. So, we had to get stops."
The Silver Foxes did show signs of life and made a game of it by outscoring Timmonsville 26-18 during the game’s final eight minutes. But Timmonsville responded and kept Lamar at a distance to come away with the win.
The Whirlwinds were led by Tyron Fleming with 23 points, followed by Christian Taylor with 16 and Timothy Washington with 15. Lamar, meanwhile, was led by Ja’Quan Toney with 16 points, followed by Deontae Martin with 12, Tavaris Dolford with 11 and Kingston Miller with 10.
L 13 19 10 26 — 68
T 22 21 12 18 — 73
LAMAR (68)
Deontae Martin 12, Higgins 3, Tavaris Dolford 11, Johnson 7, Ja’Quan Toney 16, Green 3, Kingston Miller 10, Depugh 6.
TIMMONSVILLE (73)
Christian Taylor 16, Lowery 4, Timothy Washington 15, Tyron Fleming 23, Garner 4, Foe 4, Greene 5, Grayson 2.
