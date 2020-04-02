FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South all-star games for this year are canceled because of the coronavirus, according to Shell Dula, executive director for the SCACA.
Those all-star games canceled are for baseball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, soccer and softball. That includes soccer’s Clash of the Carolinas between South Carolina and North Carolina.
“Certainly, a decision like this was very difficult,” Dula said on the phone from his Greenwood house. “But we felt like we needed to go ahead and be proactive. In almost all of these cases, we’ve got hotel rooms tied up. We’ve got different expenses, and we just felt like we needed to go ahead and make a decision. We’re not sure what’s going to happen with the (SCHSL), and the SCHSL meeting again on the 22nd of April. I know Georgia has closed school for the year, and so has Virginia.”
No in-class school, no sports.
Dula said other factors were considered.
“Another factor in this is we wanted to make sure that events like these select all-stars based on their performances during their senior seasons,” Dula said. “And without playing a full season, with them having played very few games so far, if we tried to pick a team, then we’re basically picking them based on what they did as a junior.
“We’ve always tried to stress that our North-South all-star games have athletes in their final years of eligibility, and their selections should be based on their performances that specific year,” he added. “So we talked with the heads of all of our auxiliary organizations involved, the ones we just mentioned. And they’re all in agreement that everything we do for our all-star events is done in April. We submit the names, we pick the teams. All that is done in April. So, we felt like we needed to go ahead and make a decision, and we hope very much we can go to school May 1. That would be the greatest thing in the world if our schools were able to back into session May 1.”
Dula talked about the possibility of in-class school resuming.
“If we do that, we’ve got some of our all-star events — baseball, for example — that’s on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Dula said. “Well, there’s no way we can even ask administrators to let out students and let out coaches who are also classroom teachers when they’ve been already out for six to eight weeks. You can’t ask for them to be out again.”
Dula then shared his opinion of the SCHSL keeping the spring season alive.
“I think the SCHSL made exactly the right decision today,” Dula said. “Shut it down until May 1 and see what happens. If (Gov. Henry McMaster) says, ‘All right, we’re going back to school, then boom! They’re right back in high school and they have their stuff to go.”
But that’s different when preparing for an all-star game.
“With an all-star event, you’ve got to make so many plans beforehand, and you’ve got to do them in April. Whether it’s hotels or places to eat, those types of things,” Dula said. “In light of everything, we felt it would probably be best if we went ahead and decided that this would no longer be something anybody has to worry about.”
