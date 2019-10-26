KELLEYTOWN, S.C. — Hartsville quarterback Owen Taylor rushed for three touchdowns Friday in a 24-8 victory over North Myrtle Beach.
The Red Foxes improved to 7-3 and 3-1 in Region 6-4A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Forest 63
West Florence 14
MYRTLE BEACH – Carolina Forest scored on its first seven possessions as it routed West Florence. The Panthers scored on the first play of three possessions.
Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs. Josh Murphy went for a season-high 149 yards and three touchdowns receiving. David Legette had 139 yards and two touchdowns rushing on only 13 carries.
A defense that has been allowing less than two touchdowns per game held West Florence in check.
“They ain’t Dutch Fork, but they’re really good,” West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said. “[Garcia] is special. He throws the ball as well as anyone I’ve seen. He’s an Everett Golson-type arm talent. [Legette] is electric. They’re real good upfront, too. The thing that never gets talked about is their defense.”
Marlboro County 28
Darlington 6
DARLINGTON — Marlboro County scored the final 21 points and ended a seven-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs' Darrius Grant scored a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 and Zack Rogers' extra point broke the tie with 2:11 left in the first half.
Darlington's Justin Gregg scored on a 3-yard run as the Falcons took a 6-0 lead. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
Marlboro County improved to 2-7, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will host Wilson on Friday.
The Falcons fell to 1-8, 1-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville.
Dillon 42
Lake City 14
LAKE CITY — Dillon's Jay Lester had two rushing touchdowns and threw for 250 yards and two more TDs.
Teammate Nemo Squire had two rushing touchdowns.
Lake City's Shelton Burgess and Hilshon Bailey each had rushing touchdowns.
Dillon improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-3A and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw 37
Marion 14
CHERAW — Cheraw's Tyrin Jordan, Zion Baylor, Reggie Davis, Jalen Coit and Tyson Hall each scored a touchdown.
Marion took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and then was outscored 37-0.
The Swamp Foxes fell to 6-3, 1-3 Region 6-3A and will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw improved to 6-3, 2-2 Region 6-3A and will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 40
Mullins 34
ANDREWS — Mullins' Isaac Hemingway had three touchdowns, but it was not enough.
Marcus Chandler had a rushing and a passing TD for the Auctioneers, and Alim Legette also caught a TD pass.
The Auctioneers fell to 6-3, 5-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 55
Great Falls 18
GREAT FALLS — Lamar's Cam Galloway had 111 yards rushing and one touchdown and also passed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Quan Toney rushed for 87 yards.
The game was tied at 12-12 at halftime. The Silver Foxes scored the game's next 43 points.
Lamar improved to 8-2, 2-0 in Region 2-A and will travel to McBee for the region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 48
Timmonsville 8
TIMMONSVILLE — Payton Horton had two rushing touchdowns for McBee.
Teammates Jahiem Wright, Brady Boyle, William Alston and Elijah Williams also scored.
McBee improved to 2-7 overall, 2-0 Region 2-A. Timmonsville fell to 2-7, 0-2 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will get the final playoff spot from that region.
The Panthers will host Lamar next Friday with the region crown on the line.
Hannah-Pamplico 31
Latta 14
LATTA — Hannah-Pamplico's Lane Calcutt threw two touchdown passes and Kenyan Leggett had two rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Davian Coaxum had two interceptions.
The Raiders improved to 5-4, 4-2 in the Region 7-2A and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta fell to 3-6, 2-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 46
Kingstree 22
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville's Savion Graves threw for four touchdowns.
Teammate Daquan Burroughs had rushing and receiving touchdowns.
For Kingstree, John James scored twice and Jonathan Harris scored once.
The Flashes improved to 3-5 overall, 3-3 in Region 7-2A and will visit East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Jaguars fell to 1-7, 1-5 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 Friday.
Carolina Academy 41
Dillon Christian 7
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy's Austin Brown rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Dillon Christian's Daniel Camp scored on a 54-yard run in third quarter to cut the Bobcats' lead to 20-7.
Carolina Academy improved to 8-1, 4-0 SCISA 1-A and will travel to Pee Dee Academy for the region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian fell to 3-6, 2-2 SCISA 1-A and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 47
Christian Academy 10
MYRTLE BEACH — Pee Dee Academy's Coleby Sinclair rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Hudson Spivey passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Kyle Zeman added two rushing touchdowns.
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-2, 4-0 SCISA 1-A and will host Carolina Academy for the SCISA 1-A region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 48
The King's Academy 7
FLORENCE — Williamsburg Academy's Colby Newton had a punt return for a score and caught two TD passes.
The Stallions improved to 5-5, 1-3 in Region 1-2A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy fell to 1-7, 1-3 in SCISA Region 1-A and will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Buford 50
Lee Central 40
LANCASTER — Lee Central's Edward Benjamin rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD catch.
Teammate Naquan Pepples rushed 186 yards and a touchdown.
The Stallions fell to 5-3, 3-2 Region 4-2A and will visit Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 53
Hanahan 6
MANNING — Manning's Justin Daniels had two touchdowns.
The Monarchs' Aaron Smith, Marlik Davis, Justin Davis had offensive touchdowns while Jaleel Myers had an interception return for a score.
Manning improved to 6-3, 4-0 in the region and will visit Bishop England at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Clarendon 28
Carvers Bay 21
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon defeated Carvers Bay in a region game.
The Wolverines improved to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in Region 7-2A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay fell to 1-7, 0-6 in Region 7-2A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E. Murray 44
Bethune-Bowman 12
GREELYVILLE — Darrious Cooper had two rushing touchdowns as C.E. Murray won the Region 5-A title.
Teammate Antonio McKnight had a rushing touchdown and also passed for touchdown.
Also scoring for the War Eagles were Nyziah Alston, Amond Myers with an interception return, Recco Tisdale with a kickoff return and Dajuan Reid with a TD catch.
C.E. Murray improved to 6-2, 3-0 Region 5-A and will travel to Scott's Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Chesterfield 35
Carolina Bearcats 0
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield's James McBride rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown.
Teammate Kevin Diggs passed and rushed for touchdowns.
The Rams improved to 3-6, 1-4 in region play and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 34
Pinewood Prep 6
MANNING — Laurence Manning's Trey Sharpe rushed for 28 yards and three touchdowns as the Swampcats won 34-6 Friday over Pinewood Prep.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown of his own. He also made an interception on defense.
The Swampcats improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 SCISA 3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Robert E. Lee 36
Greenwood Christian 7
BISHOPVILLE — Robert E. Lee's Jet Smith scored three touchdowns and added a two-point conversion.
Teammate Keaton Price had a touchdown of his own.
The Cavaliers improved to 9-1 overall, 3-1 SCISA 1-2A and will travel to Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
