FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Joye, who won Tuesday’s Republican primary for Florence County sheriff, said he plans to coach Carolina Academy’s football team through this season. If Joye is elected sheriff in November, however, he said this football season would be his last with the Bobcats. Also after the football season, if he’s elected sheriff, he would relinquish his title as the SCISA school’s athletic director, a post he has held the past five years.
Joye has coached the Bobcats’ football program for a combined 20 seasons since the mid-1990s (his record at Carolina Academy is 145-66). During that time, he coached the program to three state runner-up finishes in SCISA 8-man football.
Under Joye last season, Carolina Academy went 9-3 and reached the state semifinals in SCISA Class A, 11-man football.
Joye talked about how he balanced the duties of running for sheriff and coaching Carolina Academy football since he announced his intention in late 2018 to run for sheriff.
“It’d be like a normal school day, and then we’d practice from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and then I’d come home and shower and put on campaign clothes and campaign until 10 or 11 p.m. every night, seven nights a week, then until now," Joye said.
Just as Joye’s race for sheriff against Democratic primary winner Darrin Yarborough is starting to heat up, so is the prelude to the football season. That’s because Carolina Academy’s football team begins conditioning today with the same SCISA rules implemented for the June 1 start in regard to safety amid this pandemic.
“We do start workouts tomorrow,” Joye said. “We had athletes report last week, and we gave them forms for physicals, and we’re going to start working out tomorrow and Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.