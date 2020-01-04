MARION, S.C. – The perfect Marion girls had a perfect start Saturday, outscoring South Florence 23-3 during the first quarter. The Swamp Foxes then had to withstand a furious late Bruin charge before pulling back away for a 64-41 win in their non-region matchup.
For Marion coach Crasten Davis, who coached a successful program at Creek Bridge before that school closed, his transition to Marion has been a smooth one with a deep and talented roster waiting on him. Saturday’s win improved Marion to 14-0.
On Saturday, the Swamp Foxes did not disappoint during that pivotal first quarter as their pressure defense created transition baskets from the start. When the Swamp Foxes were not making layups, they were drawing fouls and converting instead at the foul line.
Marion, which took a 38-19 lead into halftime, had strong first-half performances by Mariah Moody, Kimmie Barnes and Tonaja Lester. Lester had 10 points at halftime, followed by Moody with nine and Barnes with six.
Davis certainly liked what he saw Saturday.
“I think we came out with good intensity,” Davis said. “We really executed early on while on offense and defense. I think we really got a good start to the game.”
A youthful South Florence squad, meanwhile, mustered three points in the first quarter. But after halftime, coach Jeffery Bley’s squad made up for long time and got within 49-41 on an Albany Wilson 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
But a Lester putback shifted the momentum back toward Marion, and the Bruins did not score again. And after Barnes converted a four-point play after she was fouled and the Bruins were assessed with a technical foul, Marion never looked back.
In the fourth quarter, Marion outscored South Florence 18-3.
Lester led the Swamp Foxes with 15, followed by Barnes with 13 and Moody with 10. Wilson led the Bruins with 19 points.
SF 3 16 19 3 — 41
M 23 15 11 18 — 64
SOUTH FLORENCE (41)
Snow 3, Albany Wilson 19, Lyde 4, Kennedy 5, Holland 5, Evans 5.
MARION (64)
Buey 1, Allen 4, Mariah Moody 10, Britt 7, Kimmie Barnes 13, Howard 3, Davis 5, Tonaja Lester 15, Davis 5, Rogers 1.
