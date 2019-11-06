FLORENCE, S.C. – The beginning of the season seems like “six years ago,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said.
“It’s definitely been a transformation,” Calabrese said of his Red Fox squad as it prepares for Friday’s playoff opener. “We’ve had some attrition that we’ve had to clean up – just talking from our attitudes to how we go to work every day to how to we prepare and being a good teammate, student and Red Fox. It’s been a total transformation from the beginning of the season.
“We’ve got the right kids on the bus, and we’re all going in the right direction.”
Hartsville (7-3) closed the regular season strong with a four-game winning streak to finish second in Region 6-4A. That set up a 7:30 p.m. matchup in Kelleytown with South Aiken (2-8), who finished fourth in Region 5-4A.
But Calabrese was quick to point out that the Thoroughbreds have been in every contest, and all of their losses have been by 19 points or less.
“They’ve really been snake-bitten this year,” Calabrese said. “They’re a much better football team than their record indicates. So you can’t rest on anything you have to be at the top of your game and continue to play well. If not, you’re going to be sitting at home.”
The Red Foxes have outscored opponents 305-185 this season. After back-to-back losses to Abbeville and Myrtle Beach by a combined score of 73-31, Hartsville has outscored its past four opponents 158-31.
“We still have room for improvement,” Calabrese said. “We’re still a very young football team with only 14 seniors. Last Friday we played five freshmen on the field, and a freshman is our leading rusher. I still think we have moments that need to be fixed, and we’ve kind of been on a roller coaster a little bit, but I do feel like we’re getting better.”
The running game has started to look much more like ones from previous seasons, as Hartsville is out-rushing the competition by a wide margin (2,031 yards to 1,170). J’Shawn Anderson and Darius McMillan have nearly as many rushing yards combined (1,107) as the Red Foxes’ opponents. They’ve also combined for 15 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, quarterback Owen Taylor and receiver Dariyan Pendergrass continue to be a strong duo. Pendergrass has caught 34 of Taylor’s 79 pass completions for 554 yards and five scores. Taylor has 1,291 yards passing and 10 TDs overall.
They’ll face an athletic defense that is very active, Calabrese said, and the numbers show it. South Aiken has 60 combined tackles for a loss, led by junior defensive lineman Jabez Oliphant with 19 TFL and two sacks.
“They’ve got great athletes that like to run around, and I think that’s the strength of their defense,” Calabrese said. “They’re kind of multiple in what they do, so they can kind of shift fronts and change fronts and coverages.”
Hartsville’s defense, led by Justin Abraham (115 tackles, 5.5 sacks), Bailey Carroway (110 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Kevon Haigler (68 tackles, 3.5 sacks), will face a balanced offensive attack from South Aiken. The Thoroughbreds have thrown for 1,712 yards and 16 TDs, with most of it coming from quarterback E.J. Hickson. They’ve also rushed for 1,035 yards and 10 more scores.
“Offensively, they’re very diverse, “Calabrese said. “They’re very balanced. They do some things with formations where they go from spread to three running backs. So it’s a challenge.”
