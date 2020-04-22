FLORENCE, S.C. — When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster canceled on-campus school for the rest of this spring for K-12, that also canceled the spring sports seasons for the South Carolina High School League because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The SCHSL's executive committee agreed. So at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, that committee voted 15-0 to do just that.
"I am obviously disappointed because we have so many seniors that will not get the opportunity to play this thing out," Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said. "We have senior athletes, and college coaches were lined up to come see them play so they could possibly get a scholarship to play at the next level. We feel really bad for the kids, and we feel really bad for the seniors. But on the flip side, we do understand the decision. We want to keep people safe. We understand the magnitude of what's going on, and we're in support of (McMaster) shutting things down and the SCHSL following suit."
Spring football practice is also canceled, as well as spring practice for competitive cheerleading.
Whether summer sports begin June 1 depends on whatever ruling McMaster makes in regard to social distancing. That also goes for 7-on-7 passing leagues. The dead week (July 5-11), however, was lifted.
In mid-March, the crescendo to Wednesday began when McMaster first postponed school indefinitely, and the fate of the SCHSL's young season was up in the air.
The SCHSL executive committee met again April 2, and Commissioner Jerome Singleton said if school went into June, teams should have the opportunity to play if they wanted to and then planned another meeting for Wednesday.
But with McMaster's decision Wednesday, spring sports are over.
"I feel terrible for the seniors that they won't get a chance to finish their last season," said Kenny Gray, coach of South Florence's 4-1 baseball team. "And I also feel terrible for the underclassmen. But it's just one of those things we have absolutely no control over. I understand what's going on. I know a lot of people out there are hurting. But as a coach, I feel bad for my players and coaches."
Gray is 10 wins shy of career win No. 300. Meanwhile, Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey's career record will be stuck for now at 299 wins.
"I'm just very disappointed. I don't know what else to say," said Gainey, whose 5-0 team is ranked ninth in Class 4A. "I understand, though. But I'm still just very disappointed. I've got six seniors that are done with wearing a Red Fox uniform, and it meant so much to those guys being a part of a team and part of the program. I don't get to honor them. I've got to find another way to do that, I've got some ideas since they didn't get a senior night — that night for them and their families to be honored, and that bothers me. The players and the coaching staff had been working so hard, all the way back to September. The season doesn't just start in January, February and March. It starts about when school starts. People don't realize the commitment coaches and players put into this. It's not just a spring sport, it's a year-round thing.
"But there was nothing anyone could do," he added. "The Good Lord is in control of this one. We've just got to ride it out and keep everyone healthy. At first, I thought we'd be out for just a couple of weeks and then come back. I didn't see the magnitude of it at the time. If I could have read the future, we would have had a senior night early. If the Good Lord lets me stay in business, we might have senior night the first game of the season from now on so we don't have to go through this again."
