FLORENCE, S.C. — When South Florence senior Sarah Holland received the Michelle Hickson Memorial Award, it was more than just an accolade.
It was a connection to a coach who wanted to coach Holland one day on the Bruin girls’ basketball team.
“But she passed away the year before I got there,” Holland said of Hickson, who died in January 2016. “I was told, though, (Hickson) said she wanted to coach me, so it meant a lot to hear that.”
Hickson not only was a varsity girls’ assistant basketball coach, she also coached the volleyball team and was coach of the J.V. girls’ basketball team.
Holland, who has inked a celebratory signing letter to play basketball next school year at NCCAA Division II Toccoa Falls College, said this was her first award since joining the South varsity girls’ team.
“That meant a lot to me, too, because I worked so hard the past four years, and to finally get an award, that means a lot,” Holland said.
From the time Holland first dribbled a basketball at a young age, she developed an appreciation for the game.
“It just kind of happened, me trying basketball,” said Holland, whose first experience in a recreational league was in 2012. “At a young age, I just got into it. My brother (Joseph) played multiple sports, so that was the one sport I wanted to try. I loved every minute of it. But not just because of what happens on the court. It also got me out of my shell, loosened me up.”
But Holland said basketball did even more than that.
“It taught me to be a better person, a good teammate, a good leader, and also a good vocal leader,” she said. “You have to be reliable as a teammate, be on time and do the stuff you’re asked to do — and then go beyond. I learned to lead by example and at the same time to help others.”
When Holland found out she had won the award, she was shocked and excited. That made her reflect on her career even more while playing for Bruins coach Jeff Bley.
“It was fun to play for him. He brought a lot of energy and was very positive,” she said.
The plaque she received for winning the award is on the wall right next to her bed.
And that takes her to her next award — the opportunity to play college basketball at Toccoa Falls.
“It’s like a small community where you can make friends and have small classes,” Holland said. “And when we took a tour of the campus, I really liked the coaching staff.”
Holland’s mother, Dawn Holland, is just as happy her daughter can keep playing basketball.
“The only hobby she has is a basketball in her hand 24-7, seven days a week,” Dawn said. “She’s grown into a very reliable, very dependable basketball player. She’s always in the gym. Right now she’s about to die because she can’t get in a gym now because they’re all closed.
“But we’d like to thank the coaches for the help and support they’ve given Sarah these past four years,” she added. “My husband and I both graduated from South Florence, and it was wonderful to see her in the system and going through it and to be able to play the game she wanted to.”
