FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence guard Justice Jackson signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Limestone.
“Their coach made me feel really at home. From the moment he offered me, he told me how special I could make the program,” Jackson said. “He talked about how he wants to build the program around me.”
