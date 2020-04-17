FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Jamal McDuffie signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Columbia International University.
"I visited the campus, and I really liked it," McDuffie said. "I met the coach on my visit, and he was good to talk to. The school is close to home, so I really look forward to playing there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.