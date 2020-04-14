FLORENCE, S.C. — Alexa Cribb has her eyes on this spring season hopefully resuming. But the South Florence girls’ soccer senior star also has her sights on a collegiate career at Wingate University.
Cribb signed with the Bulldogs in September.
While the prep season is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cribb is doing everything she can to stay ready.
“I just think with soccer, as long as you keep your touches up, as long as you keep working in the yard, you don’t have to have a bunch of people together,” Cribb said. “The more touches you get, the better you get.”
Also, while Cribb waits hopefully for the season to resume, she at least has more time to think about her college career. Even if the season is canceled, she’ll still be ready for the most part.
“I wouldn’t say nervous as much as I would say excited,” Cribb said after being asked how she thinks college soccer will be if this prep season is canceled. “(Playing games) is what we train for. We train to be able to go and play. The game is the part you work so hard for. I wouldn’t be nervous because I’ve played for so long. I’ve been on breaks before that are like this.”
Cribb also has soccer experience beyond high school, and she thinks that will also benefit her when she starts on the college level this fall.
“I’ve played on a national team (Elite Clubs National League for the South Carolina United). So I’ve played with competition that is kind of like college,” Cribb said. “But college is honestly on another level. I wouldn’t be nervous about playing. I’d be nervous about the level of playing, if that makes sense.”
For now, Cribb is simply trying to adjust to her temporary new normal.
“In high school soccer, you play two or three matches a week,” Cribb said. “So, it’s constant. You’re running and banging up against each other while you’re playing. Not playing two to three matches a week helps give body rest, of course. You’re not putting your body through as much. But then again, playing matches is what you want to do when soccer is your favorite sport.”
But while drills are all Cribb has left to do when it comes to her favorite sport — for now — she pushes forward. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t look forward to returning to her normal workout routines.
“I enjoy the gym and I really enjoy working out as a team at school and stuff,” Cribb said. “That’s just something I love. But I’ve always worked out on my own some. I’ve had private lessons and done footwork drills in the yard to get up to speed. I’ll still do these new, different drills sometimes when things get back to normal. It just won’t be all the time.”
And while completing school classwork online and inside her home, that affects Cribb’s sleep schedule.
“It’s awful. I have the worst sleep schedule right now,” she said. “I cannot fall asleep before 1 a.m. in the morning anymore. You’re not doing much during the day, you’re just sitting and relaxing. In school, you usually go to school and have soccer practice or have a soccer match. Then, finally, you eat at like 9 p.m. and then by 10:30 p.m., you’re tired and it’s not hard to go to sleep. But after going to bed at 1 a.m. last night and being up at 9 a.m. this morning, I thought I was going to die. I’ve never been good at waking up, but it’s OK.”
While Cribb does sleep, she has time to dream about her future with Wingate soccer, where she hopes to be part of a conference championship team that also plays in the NCAA Division II tournament.
“Wingate Soccer, Day 1, will be a success because I’ve worked so hard to get there. I want to get there and enjoy it,” Cribb said. “Getting there as a player is already a success. Anything on top of that is cake. Even if we don’t win every single day and stuff, that’s life. If we didn’t make the NCAA tournament all four years, or if we didn’t make it there at all, I would still be grateful and happy I got to spend four years there with those girls.”
