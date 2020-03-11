FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence started slow, stranding five runners in scoring position during the first three innings. But a seven-run fourth was more than enough for the Bruins to earn a 12-0 win Wednesday at Wilson in a game that ended in five innings.
Although South coach Bobby Jones praised the effort of seventh-grade pitcher Peyton Perry, who threw a two-hitter while striking out two batters and walking three, he expressed his disappointment about those early runners left in scoring position.
“We’re not hitting the ball as well as we should right now,” said Jones, whose team improved to 4-2. “But if we can get our top three or four hitting like they should, we should score a lot of runs.”
South still built a 5-0 lead through those first three frames. Larissa Siders hit a run-scoring single in the first, as did Gracelyn Flowers in the second to help build a 3-0 lead. After Perry added an RBI single, followed by Angelle Siders bringing in a run on a groundout to make it 5-0 in the third, the Bruins broke away in the fourth.
After a Makayla Arceneaux RBI single, teammate Katie Catoe hit a sacrifice fly to left that made it 7-0. But during the play, Wilson starting pitcher Peyton McLeod fell to the ground, holding her left knee. According to Tiger coach Myron Frieson, McLeod’s kneecap popped out. He added that she would seek medical care after the game and said it didn’t appear to be a torn ACL or MCL.
“She’s had that problem with her knee,” Frieson said. “The last time it went out was sometime this past summer.”
“She’s a good pitcher. Last year, she held us down,” Jones added, referring to a 2019 game McLeod pitched for Wilson that South won 5-4. “We put the ball in play against her tonight, though. We didn’t hit the ball as hard as we should have. We’ve got to get more confident and hard-hitting. But that will come.”
After McLeod’s replacement, Abigail Catoe, took the mound, South’s Delany Timmons hit an RBI single, and the next run scored on an error. After a two-run triple by Larissa Siders, South led 11-0. Siders then scored on a passed ball to account for the final score.
By game’s end, Wilson coaches’ frustrations became obvious enough that Tiger assistant Robert Gayle was ejected.
“We have to have better composure with ourselves,” said Frieson, whose team’s record dropped to 3-4. “Even when the calls aren’t going our way, we’ve got to have composure from top to bottom.”
But Jones left with some lingering frustrations about his team’s offense.
“If we had gotten to them earlier, it would have been over before then,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to get all our hitters where they’re able to hit, and I think that’s going to come. We’ve only been outside for like five or six days the whole month because of rain. When you hadn’t seen a lot of pitching, that makes a big difference.”
South’s Angelle Siders was 2 for 4, with an RBI, and Larissa Siders was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Also, Arceneaux and Perry were each 2 for 3 with an RBI.
SF 212 70 — 12 12 0
W 000 00 — 0 2 2
WP — Perry (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB). LP—McLeod (3 1/2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: A. Siders 2-4, RBI; L. Siders 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, Arceneaux 2-3, RBI, Perry 2-3, RBI.
RECORDS: S 4-2, W 3-4.
