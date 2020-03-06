Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones will have to wait until today to hopefully earn his 500th career win.
Although his Bruins won their first matchup in Friday’s Pee Dee Pitch-Off by a score of 6-0 over Marlboro County, South Florence lost 6-4 in its night game against Johnsonville in games that lasted five innings and had time limits at Freedom Florence.
That leaves Jones, who has two state championships as the Bruins’ coach, at 499 victories.
“I’m looking forward to the next game and hope we can get it tomorrow,” Jones said.
During Friday’s South Florence win, the Bruins’ Makayla Arceneaux hit a two-run double, and teammate Alexis Kirby went 1 for 3 with a double of her own. Winning pitcher Peyton Perry, meanwhile, struck out five batters in four innings.
But Johnsonville, a historically strong team in Class 2A, jumped to a 6-1 lead over the 5A Bruins in the nightcap.
That left Jones fuming, and South Florence held a 20-minute postgame meeting.
“We just weren’t ready to play. I don’t know,” Jones said. “But we’re going to work on it and get better, and then try it again.”
Olivia Powell, meanwhile, went 3 for 3 for Johnsonville with a double and two RBI. Teammate Meghan Dennis got the win on the mound after she struck out four in five innings. The Bruins showed signs of life late in that game, scoring three in two innings. But it wasn’t enough. South Florence’s Larissa Siders and Gracelyn Flowers each went 2 for 3 (Flowers added two RBI), and Kirby was 1 for 3.
With eight starters back with a team amid high expectations, Jones said he hopes his Bruins respond in today’s next game at 1:30 against Lancaster.
Jones will be happy if he earns his 500th win, but that’s just one goal.
“It’s another game, but it’s another game I want to win,” Jones said. “I want to see some desire and responsibility and accountability in what they’re doing to keep themselves ready to play.”
MC 000 0 — 0 1 3
SF 014 1 — 6 4 0
WP: Peyton Perry (4IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 5K, 1BB).
LP: Abby Quick (2 1/3IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 2K, 3BB).
LEADING HITTERS: MC: Jalyn Armfield 1-2, 2B. SF: Makayla Arceneaux 1-1, 2B, 2RBI; Angelle Siders 1-2; Larissa Siders 1-2; Alexis Kirby 1-3, 1 RBI.
SF 010 12 — 4 6 1
J 303 0x — 6 5 0
WP: Meghan Dennis (5IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, 4K, 2BB).
LP: Sidney Morgan (2IP, 1H, 3R, 2ER, 0K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTERS: J: Olivia Powell 3-3, 2B, 2RBI; Laney Evans 1-3. SF: Larissa Siders 2-3; Gracelyn Flowers 2-3, 2RBI; Alexis Kirby 1-3.
