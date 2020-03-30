FLORENCE, S.C. – Tyae McWhite already had a solid track reputation before the spring began.
As a member of the Florence Track Club, he not only won the USATF Junior Olympics state crown in the 15-16 110 hurdles, he placed fifth, nationally, to earn All-America honors.
The South Florence sophomore even had this season’s best overall time for the SCHSL Class 5A boys’ 110 hurdles at 15.09 seconds.
“It feels really good to be ranked No. 1 in 5A, considering I’m only a sophomore in high school,” McWhite said.
McWhite certainly has the potential to become a state champion.
Whether he can probably will depend on what the SCHSL rules on Thursday about the state of this suspended spring season because of the coronavirus.
“If the season does get canceled, I would be mad because I really enjoy track,” McWhite said. “But I do still have two more years to grow and improve, so I won’t complain too much being that there are seniors and this is their last season to compete in before college.”
When Bruins track coach Zacharias Giles was impressed when he first watched McWhite in his event last season.
“I had heard of him before, from his earlier years running for the Florence Track Club,” Giles said. “But after watching him in person, I said to myself, ‘This kid is going to be special.’”
It was through the Florence Track Club that McWhite became interested in the hurdles.
“I actually got into hurdles in 2017 because of a friend that I run city league track with kept asking me to try them,” McWhite recalled. “My city coach, Angela Hitch, is a great trainer, and I owe her a lot for this title.”
McWhite even sees his event as an art.
“I actually like to watch other people do the hurdles and watch myself, too,” McWhite said with a laugh. “It’s just a graceful event. It takes a lot of coordination and skill to be able to count steps, remember to breathe and jump the hurdle all at once.”
Of course, an event like this is much more difficult than it looks.
“I’m pretty sure it took me almost a year and a half to get my steps correct. It wasn’t an easy task because, like I said before, you also have to remember to breathe and jump. But you also have to block out others around you,” McWhite said. “Watching their steps can make you mess up on yours.”
McWhite ran two events this season, finishing second to Class 4A’s top hurdler in Lower Richland’s Tyler Graves in the Diamond Hornet Invitational. McWhite then won a meet at Darlington.
“My first two races felt good. I remembered to snap my trail leg down, and I attacked each hurdle very well,” said McWhite, whose career South Florence best is 14.87 from last season. “I’m very hard on myself about being first.”
And then, all of the sudden, the season was suspended indefinitely.
“My reaction to the season getting suspended was a feeling of disappointment,” McWhite said. “I was sad, because other than my studies, video games and sports, I don’t do much else.”
But that doesn’t stop McWhite from trying to improve.
“To stay in shape and prepared for the season to restart, I stretch daily and also have my mom take me to the track when it’s nice out,” McWhite said. “I also watch YouTube videos for new techniques and ways to improve.”
If the season does resume, McWhite will certainly be excited.
“I would be ecstatic to compete for a state crown, and I plan to get one too – my mom loves her trophy desk,” McWhite said. “So, to possibly be able to add to that makes me very happy!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.