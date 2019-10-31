FLORENCE – It could be South Florence quarterback La’Norris Sellers.
Or running back Hahsaun Wilson, and maybe even receivers Tyae McWhite or Ed Wilson.
If they get a chance to score in tonight’s 52nd showdown against rival West Florence at Memorial Stadium, they’ll look to the end zone.
Then, they’ll likely look for something else.
More specifically, someone else.
Meet Lake Martin, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior left tackle who helps clear their paths to the end zone.
But while Martin’s goal is to be a wrecking ball to defenders, his job after a teammate's TD is to also be the teammate's launching pad, taking that celebration to even greater heights — literally, by hoisting him into the air.
“For the most part, after every touchdown, I’ve tried to do that,” said Martin, a three-year starter who has been on the varsity team all four years. “If it doesn’t happen, another lineman will usually come up to me and remind me it didn’t happen. After someone makes a long TD run and is out of breath and wants to sit down, a teammate would go, 'Dang, you didn’t get to do it.’ And, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’”
As a sophomore, while watching then-teammate Norris Fulmore lift a teammate who had just scored, that captured Martin’s attention.
“I thought it’d be pretty cool just to keep it going, so I told him I was going to start doing it the next year,” Martin recalled. “So I have been doing it since my junior year.”
The points are already scored. So why not celebrate?
“Some of them look for me after they score,” Martin said. “I’m running to the end zone anyway with the rest of my teammates during a touchdown play. And they catch my eye and then come to me. And I tell them to jump, and they just jump.”
It's all just part of the fun Martin has had since he started playing organized football at 8.
“I loved it from the start,” he said. “I knew I was pretty big from a young age, so I might as well play football.”
Since his natural fit was in the trenches, that’s where he enjoys playing.
“It’s just good and scrappy down there,” Martin said. “It’s a chance to put a defender on his butt, really. And since I play left tackle where you’re supposed to protect the blind side, I take a lot of pride in that since the coaches trust me at that position.”
Martin, who credits Bruin offensive line coach Clayton Owens for his progress, said he hopes to play college football.
But first, there is a high school career that isn’t over. And, Martin isn’t sure who will continue what he and Fulmore started with the touchdown celebrations.
“I haven’t really thought about who will continue it, but I’m pretty sure somebody will do it,” Martin said. “As a senior, it’s starting to sink in a little bit like how I’m going to miss my teammates and coaches on Friday nights on the field with each other.
"I don't want it to end."
