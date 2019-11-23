FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence guard Justice Jackson’s reputation as a scorer is secure after averaging 23 points per game last year.
That was when he was shooting guard.
This year, playing point under first-year coach Christian Savage, Jackson is ready for the challenge. After all, a point guard does more than score.
He’s coach on the court.
“I actually really like it because the ball’s in my hands a lot more,” said Jackson, the Morning News Preseason Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. “So, I feel like I’m in a better situation to create for my teammates instead of me like getting the ball at the last second and things like that where I have to get the bucket. Now, I can give my teammates buckets.”
That’s along the same lines Savage is thinking.
“I’m expecting him to be a leader, to lead by example and to also lead by voice,” said Savage, who has a couple of state championship rings from his days as a Ridge View assistant. “I know he can score the ball, we all know he can score. We’re all trying to work on the other assets of his game. For him to be a vocal leader and lead by example, that’s what I’m expecting out of him.”
But Jackson, a boys’ top-five Class 5A senior honoree, per the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, still can build momentum from last season’s high-scoring campaign for sixth-ranked Bruins.
“I think the scoring will definitely carry over from last season,” Jackson said. “I feel I got better at distributing the ball and getting teammates involved and winning games. I think I’ve gotten better at making my teammates better.”
That also includes doing the little things.
“It’s things like leading the stretches and being more like talking to teammates, good or bad,” Jackson said. “If a teammate does something positive, I’m there to give them a high-five. And if they did something negative, I’m still there to give them a high-five.”
With all that in mind, Jackson is especially excited to start the season.
“This season, I’m really humble and really hungry,” Jackson said. “The last two years at South Florence, we didn’t really have much of a winning culture. I’m looking for this year to be a winning season and definitely put South Florence on the map.”
And that starts with what Savage talked about earlier.
“I’ve got to get teammates more involved, pass the ball more,” Jackson said. “And, I’ve also got to work on my defense and ball handling. That was a huge emphasis for me during the summer.”
And with South's top-10 preseason ranking, Jackson wants to help put it all together.
"I definitely have to continue to score the ball and play even better with the additions I have in my game," Jackson said. "I still have to score the ball at a high level, but I have to remember defense leads to offense and we've got to rebound because we're so guard-heavy. We have to get the ball off the glass and run with it."
