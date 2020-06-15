FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe’s first big decision was a winner.
Although there was a 90-percent chance of rain for Monday’s first day of summer workouts, Marlowe decided not to cancel practice.
“I was going to wait until the last minute,” said Marlowe, who was hired as the Bruins’ coach in December. “I wanted to do everything I could to get this in today. I wasn’t going to cancel until there was no way we could do it.”
As it turned out, there was no rain, and the Bruins could conduct their first workout in Phase 1 of this three-phase plan to bring back high school sports. In two weeks, the Bruins can start using footballs. Although it remains to be seen when Phase 2 can start, Monday was simply about the start − any kind of start.
Before each of the football team’s 36 players that showed up could practice, they had their thermal temperatures checked. Among other things that had to be signed was a COVID-19 waiver.
The most members any of the workout groups could have was 10 (nine players, one coach).
“We’ve got 10 fields spread throughout our campus, and every coach will have an individual plan for what they want to do with their position group as far as conditioning and body weight workouts,” Marlowe said.
Bruins running back Hahsaun Wilson was glad to be doing something sports-related.
“It feels good to be back after the COVID break,” Wilson said. “We’re just trying to get back in the swing of things because we’ve been out for so long. We’re just ready to get going.”
Quarterback La’Norris Sellers agrees. So what if it was unseasonably cool weather Monday morning?
“In football, you’ve got to be ready for anything,” Sellers said. “Rain, sleet, snow, anything. I knew we were going to have practice. I was just ready.”
For now, South Florence will try to make the most of these limited workouts.
The same goes for the Bruin boys’ basketball team. According to coach Christian Savage, 20 players showed up for their workouts in the upstairs section of the gymnasium.
“Everybody’s been doing a great job of pitching in and making sure everything’s organized,” Savage said. “We’re just excited and ready to work.”
Excitement was definitely the order of the day.
“I’m just excited to get started, no doubt,” Marlowe said. “We’ll be happy when we can move out of this phase. But for right now, I’m just glad to have my kids up here and coaching again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.