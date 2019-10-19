CONWAY, S.C. — South Florence's Hahsaun Wilson scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 79 yards, but the Bruins lost 35-28 Friday to Conway.
Teammate La'Norris Sellers passed for a score, and Matt Howard returned an interception for a score of his own.
Conway's Xavier Kinlow scored the game-winning touchdown to break a 28-28 score with 3:41 left in the game. The Tigers scored the game's final 21 points after trailing 28-14 with 54 seconds left in the first half.
The Bruins fell to 3-5 overall, and 1-2 in the Region and will host Socastee at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
