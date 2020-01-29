FLORENCE, S.C. — The Carolina Forest girls' Ally Niles made a layup with four seconds left Tuesday to give the Panthers a 51-49 win over South Florence.
The Bruins, who had rallied from a deficit to take a 43-42 lead on an Albany Wilson layup with 4:50 left, had stretched their lead to 47-42 before Carolina Forest regained its stride.
South Florence, meanwhile, struggled at the free-throw line as the Bruins missed each of their three fourth-quarter free-throw attempts. After Wilson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 16.3 seconds left, the Panthers rebounded the ball and tied the score with two free throws by Carlie Skolstoy.
After none other than Skolstoy rebounded a Bruin miss, that set the stage for Niles’ heroics.
Lashanti Evans led South Florence with 16 points, followed by Wilson with 13. Carolina Forest was led by Reiley Ward’s 17 and Skolstoy’s 13.
CF 15 6 19 9 — 51
SF 10 9 18 12 — 49
CAROLINA FOREST (51)
Giracello 2, Reily Ward 17, Stanley 2, Thompson 2, Niles 8, McLean 5, Carlie Skolstoy 13.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Snow 2, Albany Wilson 13, Lyde 8, Holland 5, Sims 5, Lashanti Evans 16.
