FLORENCE, S.C. – Justice Jackson’s putback with 2:27 left gave South Florence the lead for good and set the stage for the Bruins’ 45-43 win against Hartsville in today’s first round of the Pepsi Carolina Classic at the Florence Center.
The Bruins will next play the West Florence-North Augusta winner at 6 p.m. Friday. Hartsville will play the West Florence-North Augusta loser at 3 p.m. Friday.
Jackson’s big basket was set up by an even bigger defensive play when South’s Daquan Hearon forced a five-second call on the Red Foxes’ Jordan Blue.
Want an even bigger defense play than that? Try the charge Hearon drew on Hartsville’s Elijah Thaggard with 10.7 seconds left before he made a layup that would have given the Red Foxes a 45-44 advantage.
At the game’s start, the Bruins grabbed a 6-0 lead and carried that momentum into the second quarter.
That was, until South lead 16-8 and the Red Foxes responded with a 10-0 run. Freshman guard Jamari Briggs accounted for eight of those Hartsville points, and it was back and forth for the rest of the first half.
Two Jackson free throws were the difference as South led 23-21 at halftime.
And like the Bruins did in the first half, they started strong in the third quarter and built a 30-23 advantage. And all Hartsville did was rally to get within 33-30 going into the fourth.
A Cesare Edwards layup, followed by a Briggs tip-in, then gave Hartsville a 34-33 lead. An Edwards putback then extended the Red Foxes’ lead to 36-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.