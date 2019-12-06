FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year South Florence coach Christian Savage’s Bruins not only evened their record at 2-2 Friday, they won 56-51 at Wilson. It was the Bruins' first victory in this series since winning 67-63 on Nov. 15, 2015.
"It feels amazing," Savage said. "Our guys put in a lot of work. Coming into this game, we were very confident. We knew we had a really good chance of winning this game. But now that we won it, it feels even more amazing."
South Florence, ranked sixth in Class 5A, took control in the second quarter against Class 4A’s Tigers.
After South’s boys got to an awkward start — Jamal McDuffie was assessed a technical foul for dunking during warmups — the Bruins rallied from a 12-3 deficit to tie the game at 12 on a three-point play by Justice Jackson. After that, the Bruins pulled away with an 18-6 surge the rest of the first half. Leading that first-half charge was none other than Jackson as he had 15 points at halftime. He finished the game with 19. Teammate Brian Sparks, meanwhile, scored seven points in the second quarter and finished with 13.
"Those guys are our leaders," Savage said. "And they know this is their team. They work hard every single day because they want to do something special here."
Wilson was without first-year coach Ken Spencer on Friday because he is out of town on a school-related trip to Washington, D.C., according to Tigers athletic director Derrick McQueen. Tiger assistant Tony NeSmith, a former Hemingway star, took over Friday’s Tiger coaching duties.
"In the second quarter, we just couldn't finish," NeSmith said. "We couldn't make shots, and we didn't execute like we needed to."
Wilson, which trailed for double digits for most of the second half, got within 47-38 on Ni’jae Hines’ running layup that rolled in. A short time later, 3-pointers by Dominique Jones and Zandae Butler brought Wilson within 51-46.
A Jones layup then narrowed the Bruins’ lead to 55-51 with 30 seconds left. But that was as close as the Tigers could get.
Nathan Bryant led Wilson with 10 points.
SF 12 18 10 16 -- 56
W 12 6 3 30 -- 51
SOUTH FLORNECE (56)
Justice Jackson 19, Brian Sparks 13, Timmons 4, McDuffie 6, Harry 7, Burgess 4, Godbolt 3.
WILSON (51)
Hines 9, Butler 7, Nathan Bryant 10, Sherrills 6, Rice 5, Jones 5, Merritt 8, Robinson 1.
