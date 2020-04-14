FLORENCE, S.C. — The boys of summer are trying to make the most of what has been taken away from their spring baseball season at South Florence High School.
Just ask pitcher/second baseman Joshua Collins, pitcher/outfielder Tyler Moore and first baseman Jacob Braddock.
Collins, who signed in December to play college baseball at Francis Marion University, knows for sure his baseball career will continue. Meanwhile, Moore and Braddock are hoping for the same thing. Moore even hopes to earn a football scholarship.
But since the spring season was suspended indefinitely after one official week because of the coronavirus pandemic, this trio of Bruin seniors have tried to do what they can to stay on their game.
What are they improving on?
“I feel like I’m getting stronger,” Collins said. “But as far as game situations, that’s been lacking because it’s most important to pitch against other people.”
“I can agree with him,” Moore said. “But we’re getting bigger, faster and stronger. But you can’t play anything against anybody. It is what it is.”
“It’s not the competitive thing anymore right now" Braddock said. "But we’ve just got to hold ourselves up.”
So, these three try to do what they can and when they can.
“We try to do ball toss and that kind of stuff, compete with each other,” Braddock said. “But it’s hard to hit and everything unless you get everybody together.”
Meanwhile, Collins is left to look ahead to what his first collegiate practice might be like this fall at Francis Marion.
“I feel like it’s going to be different because everybody is working on their own,” Collins said. “It will be about who’s bigger and faster than you are right now.”
And Moore simply can’t wait to return to practice at South Florence if the season is allowed to resume.
“The next practice we have will be kind of new,” Moore said. “For now, all we’re doing is throwing and lifting weights and stuff like that. So when it gets to it, we’ll be ready for it.”
Then the three players were asked what goals were on their bucket lists.
“I’d love to play college baseball,” Braddock said.
“I’d love to play college baseball or football, something like that,” said Moore, who also was a receiver on South Florence’s football team.
As for Collins’ bucket list, his eyes are on the prize.
“To win a championship ring,” he said.
Although their dreams vary, they share the bond of trying to make the most of baseball right now.
“I feel like everybody is behind one another, trying to push each other to get better,” Collins said.
When they’re not throwing or hitting the ball, they’re adjusting to this new schedule of at-home classes.
“It’s way different,” Moore said. “I don’t go to bed until about 4 or 5 a.m. Then I get up at like 10 or 11 a.m.”
And what keeps Moore up so late?
“Netflix,” he said.
Then there are the alternatives to hitting the school gym.
“I’ve been doing a lot of body weight exercises and working out with dumbbells,” Collins said. “I do squats and bench press and things like that.”
While Moore does pushups and sit-ups, shoots basketball and runs, Braddock does his body weight routines and a couple of dumbbell regimens.
They’re doing all this while hoping to play again.
After they were asked what they missed the most right now, here were their answers:
“Being around everybody,” Collins said.
“Baseball,” Moore added.
“Just baseball as a whole, swing a bat and throwing a ball,” Braddock followed.
Hopefully, soon, they can actually play ball again.
