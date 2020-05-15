FLORENCE, S.C. — Cody Slaughter was hired Thursday night by Florence One Schools' board to become South Florence’s athletic director.
Slaughter succeeds Bob Wilson, who is retiring at school year’s end. He will begin his work at SFHS on July 1.
Slaughter comes from Bluffton High School, where he has served as the school's athletic director since 2017.
“I thoroughly enjoy the challenge of managing the day-to-day operations of an athletic program, and I am looking forward to joining the team of faculty, staff and students at South Florence High," Slaughter said in an announcement from the school.
Prior to his work in Beaufort County, Slaughter served at Sumter High School from 2012 to 2015 as the wrestling coach as well as being a biology, environmental science and Project Lead the Way Principles of Engineering teacher.
Slaughter received a bachelor of science degree in secondary science teaching from Clemson University in 2007 and a master of education degree in divergent learning from Columbia College in 2010. Additionally, he earned a master of educational administration degree from Grand Canyon University in 2015 and is pursuing a master of science in athletic leadership from Clemson as well.
Slaughter is affiliated with the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association South Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association (past president).
A Kentucky native, Slaughter came to the area via a basketball scholarship at Francis Marion University, where he played from 1978 to 1980. An FMU Athletic Hall of Famer, Slaughter served as the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach at West Florence from 1983 to 1988, and then became a Patriots' assistant from 1987 to 1995.
