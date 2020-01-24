Class 5A
1. Chapin
2. Blythewood
3. Dutch Fork
4. Boiling Springs
5. River Bluff
6. Dorman
7. St. James
8. Lexington
9. Fort Mill
10. Summerville/ Fort Dorchester (tie)
Class 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. South Aiken
5. Greenville
6. Airport
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Blue Ridge
9. Hartsville
10. Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Bishop England
2. Chapman
3. Gilbert
4. Cheraw
5. Crescent
6. West Oak
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Hanahan
9. Camden
10. Emerald/Aynor (tie)
Class 2A
1. Landrum
2. Abbeville
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Chesterfield
5. East Clarendon
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Johnsonville
9. Ninety Six
10. Barnwell
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds
2. Lamar
3. Lake View
4. Branchville
5. Dixie
6. McBee
7. Whitmire
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Ware Shoals
10. Williston-Elko
