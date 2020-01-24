Class 5A

1. Chapin

2. Blythewood

3. Dutch Fork

4. Boiling Springs

5. River Bluff

6. Dorman

7. St. James

8. Lexington

9. Fort Mill

10. Summerville/ Fort Dorchester (tie)

Class 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. South Aiken

5. Greenville

6. Airport

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Blue Ridge

9. Hartsville

10. Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Bishop England

2. Chapman

3. Gilbert

4. Cheraw

5. Crescent

6. West Oak

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Hanahan

9. Camden

10. Emerald/Aynor (tie)

Class 2A

1. Landrum

2. Abbeville

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Chesterfield

5. East Clarendon

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Johnsonville

9. Ninety Six

10. Barnwell

Class A

1. Green Sea Floyds

2. Lamar

3. Lake View

4. Branchville

5. Dixie

6. McBee

7. Whitmire

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Ware Shoals

10. Williston-Elko

<&endagate>

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.