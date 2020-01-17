DARLINGTON, S.C. — Sommer Joseph went from starter to reserve for the first time this season, and it paid dividends for the Darlington Falcons.
She came off the bench and scored 10 of her first-half points before halftime, and coach Bradley Knox’s team won 55-49 Friday against Marlboro County on the Falcons’ senior night.
“We liked what we saw with her coming off the bench,” Knox said of the 6-foot-3 center. “I don’t know if that’s going to be her role off the bench. But tonight, she was a good fit for us.”
Teammate Aryanna McPhail also was a difference in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her game-total 11. Falcon teammate Asani Davis added 12 points.
“I think that’s the first time we closed as a team all season long,” said Knox, whose team’s record improved to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A. “We’ve lost a lot of games this year by one point. So, the goal tonight was to finish a play, finish the quarter and finish the game. Play each second like it’s your last.”
Knox coached his team hard after losing on a last-second shot last Friday to Hartsville and then lost against Tuesday to Myrtle Beach.
“We had two good practices this week,” Knox said. “I’m just proud of the kids who bounced back from two tough losses. We came back with a positive mentality, and that’s what we had been talking about during practice: just coming together as a group and doing everything possible to win. Just play and listen as a team. And they did.”
Marlboro County (13-5, 1-2) was led by Tysonia Lowe with 11 points, followed by Kennedy Ashwood with 10.
MC 15 11 13 9 — 49
D 16 12 14 13 — 55
MARLBORO COUNTY (49)
Oliver 1, Wilson 1, Tysonia Lowe 11, Kennedy Ashwood 10, James 2, Norman 9, Isaac 4, Bridges 7, Brown 3.
DARLINGTON (55)
Asani Davis 12, Aryanna McPhail 11, Jackson 4, Jones 2, Gee 8, Sommer Joseph 18.
RECORD: D 10-6 overall, 1-2 Region 6-4A.
<&endagate>
BOYS
Marlboro County 74
Darlington 51
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County, keyed by a five-point play from Devonta Oliver during a second-quarter run of 23-10, also took command with a 24-9 surge in the fourth.
According to Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn, an official told him the call which resulted in Oliver’s two made free throws after sinking the 3-pointer was incorrect. According to Heilbronn, another official other than the one who made that call told him Oliver’s 3-pointer was indeed good. But it should have been Bulldog teammate Jameik McCoy shooting the 1-and-1 after that instead of Oliver. McCoy was fouled while setting the screen for Oliver’s 3-pointer.
“If he was the shooter and got fouled, it’s 3 plus 1,” Heilbronn said after the game. “That was a huge momentum swing.”
But Darlington also had its share of challenges against a Marlboro team picked to win the region.
“Their length bothered us,” Heilbronn said. “We had a hard time getting shots off. We had a hard time penetrating. That’s a credit to Marlboro County. They just flat out wanted it more than we did.”
Oliver finished with 11 points for Marlboro (13-5, 3-0) and Ephraim Dupree led the Bulldogs with 20. Teammate Dre Scott added 12.
For Darlington (13-5, 1-2), Qua’liek Lewis scored 20 points, followed by Tre’Quan Scott with 10.
MC 11 23 16 24 — 74
D 15 10 17 9 — 51
MARLBORO COUNTY (74)
Devonta Oliver 11, McCoy 8, Ephraim Dupree 20, Dre Scott 12, Leviner 9, Morris 2, Brown 9, Thomas 3.
DARLINGTON (51)
Perkins 6, Bowens 8, Qua’liek Lewis 20, Williams 2, Tre’Quan Scott 10, Ham 1, Gary 4.
RECORD: D 13-5, 1-2, MC 13-5, 3-0.
<&endagate>
