FLORENCE, S.C. – The COVID-19 pandemic left this year’s Diamond Prospects Palmetto Games up in the air, but eventually a new site and new dates were announced.
The 13th annual high school baseball showcase will now be held Aug. 22-23 at Sumter’s Riley Park. That means a number of Post 1 and area players won’t have far to travel.
Derick Urquhart’s team had six players earn invitations, with 10 players overall from the Pee Dee being selected. Post 1’s selections are pitchers Robbie Jordan (Florence Christian) and George Derrick Floyd (West Florence); catchers Caleb Oakley (Pee Dee Academy) and Noah Carter (Lake View); infielder Owen Taylor (Hartsville) and outfielder D.P. Pendergrass (Hartsville).
The other area players to earn invitations were Cheraw pitcher Tyson Hall, Hartsville infielder Cam Cannarella, Lamar infielder Devin Phillips and East Clarendon infielder Kyler Odom.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Urquhart said. “It’s one of the biggest events in terms of getting all of the in-state talent to come together at one time for scouts to evaluate.”
The organizers divide everyone into six geographical teams for the two-day event, so most of the area players will wind up on the same team or teams, Urquhart said.
“It has a lot to do with positions, obviously, but you’ll see most of our guys on the same teams in the Southeast Region, which would be your Pee Dee and coastal area kids,” Urquhart said. “So as a coach, yeah, I’m really proud. These are six guys that have definitely earned it and deserved it.”
Two Post 1 players are already committed to play at the next level, as Pendergrass is set to go to the University of South Carolina and Carter has chosen the College of Charleston. Cheraw’s Hall is also already committed to Winthrop.
But for the rest, it’s a chance to stand out to the numerous scouts who will be in attendance – all the way from NCAA Division I schools to junior colleges.
"I'm really excited about it; it’s a great opportunity,” said Floyd, who both pitches and plays outfield for Post 1. “There will be a lot of college scouts there, so I really have a chance to get noticed. This is one of my last chances to make an impact, so I've got to give it my all."
