DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes track star Luke Baker signed a letter of intent to compete in track at Coker University. He was a three-time SCISA state champion in the pole vault, and he was a captain of the Titans' track team.
BASEBALL
Shelley to walk
on with FMU
FLORENCE — Florence Christian's Braxton Shelley will walk on with Francis Marion's baseball team next school year.
BASKETBALL
EC's Wilson
inks with Morris
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon's Jaquil Wilson signed to play basketball at Morris College.
During his two years with the Wolverines, he totaled 359 points, 206 rebounds, 46 assists, 20 blocks and 59 steals.
ATHLETICS
EC's Pearson
signs with Morris
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon's Marquis Pearson has signed to play baseball and basketball at Morris College.
He totaled 402 points, 424 rebounds, 45 assists, 221 blocks and 79 steals during his prep hoops career. In baseball, his career stats were 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA with nine strikeouts during 10 innings.
