HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Today’s Hartsville High School Classic, organized by Hartsville Hoops and Phenom Hoops Report, will feature five Pee Dee boys’ teams in the Red Foxes’ home gym.
Perhaps the game with most local intrigue is South Florence’s 7 p.m. game against Lakewood. Not only do the Bruins have Brian Sparks and Limestone commit Justice Jackson, but Lakewood features former Bruin Quentin Hodge. Hodge’s final season at South was 2016-17 before transferring.
Hodge is one of the state’s top five seniors, per Phenom Hoops.
But before the South Florence-Lakewood game, Marion plays Carmel Christian (N.C.) at 4 p.m., followed by Darlington’s game against Lugoff-Elgin.
At 11:30 a.m., 2019 Class 3A lower-state finalist Manning plays Combine Varsity (N.C.), followed by Trinity-Byrnes’ game against Lincoln Charter (N.C.). Combine features Pittsburgh commit Jalen Hood Schifino, and the team is coached by former University of North Carolina star Jeff McInnis.
Hartsville coach Yusuf English said this will be an event fans can enjoy.
“To have an event this big come to the Pee Dee area is a big deal,” said English, whose team won’t play today. “The caliber of teams and players that will be in attendance is very exciting. It should be an amazing day of basketball!”
Jamie Shaw, of Phenom Hoop Report, would agree.
“The Pee Dee region is near and dear to my heart, as this is the area I am from,” Shaw said.” We are very excited to bring a high-level basketball event that the community and the region can put their arms around. And everyone in the basketball community knows, anything Rick Lewis puts his hands on is going to be top of the line.
“We are bringing in nationally ranked players as well as ranked teams from around the region to compete, and hopefully help to shed a national light on Pee Dee region and the talent that is here, locally.”
