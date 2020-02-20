LAMAR, S.C. — Starting three juniors and two freshmen, Lamar girls’ coach Randolph Scott wanted to see how far his team could go.
After winning a region championship, the Silver Foxes were eliminated in Thursday’s first round of the SCHSL Class A tournament after a 45-36 loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta.
“We couldn’t hit any shots,” said Scott, whose team’s final record is 9-16. “When you can’t get the ball to go in, that’s difficult. And we picked the wrong time of the year to have a bad shooting night. It was terrifying.”
After Lamar rallied from a 27-12 deficit to get within 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, those woes resurfaced.
The Trojans then went on a 10-4 run and never looked back.
“I told them if we came out and put pressure on them, defensively, we could get back in the game,” Scott said. “And then, we went cold again.”
One Ridge Spring-Monetta player who stayed hot was Meleah Jones, who sank five 3-pointers and finished the game with 20 points.
Lamar, on the other hand, finished with two 3-pointers overall.
“The plan was to drive in and kick it back out, but we just couldn’t make it work tonight,” Scott said.
After both teams struggled early, Ridge Spring-Monetta’s 3-point shooting created the game’s first big run in the second quarter with two Jones 3-pointers — one from the left corner one from the right that was part of RS-M’s 13-5 run that gave the Trojans an 18-10 halftime lead.
Of all the first-half 3-pointers Lamar tried, only Aiana Hodges’ attempt went in. That, and a Hodges layup, accounted for the Silver Foxes’ lone second-quarter points.
After Lamar got within 31-21, a Ja’Shyia Ham jumpshot and three-point play by Quashia Robinson helped Lamar get within 31-27.
But that was as close as Lamar could get.
Scott prefers to look at Thursday's loss as motivation for next season.
“We’re coming back. It was a good run,” Scott said. “Nobody gave us a chance; we made something out of nothing. We’ll continue to work. My old saying is, ‘If you give me a little bit of dirt, I’ll make it work.’”
Robinson led the Silver Foxes Thursday with 14 points.
RS-M 5 13 13 14 — 45
L 5 5 14 12 — 36
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA (45)
Meleah Jones 20, Dublin 3, Cummings 2, Glover 2, Jaliyah Bussey 15, Kinard 1, Gilliam 2.
LAMAR (36)
Stephens 4, Quashia Robinson 14, Gates 5, Ham 8, Hodges 5.
