FLORENCE, S.C. – Shaquielle White scored nine third-quarter points, and that sparked the West Florence boys' basketball team during its 59-49 win Wednesday against Spring Valley.
It was the Knights’ third consecutive win.
White, who scored nine points in the first quarter, finished with 15. His twin brother, Shakeem, finished with nine.
“I told Shaq and Shakeem to just play the game. And if they had the shot, take it,” said West coach Daryl Jarvis, whose team improved to 13-6. And then (Shaquielle) just got on fire trying to find open shots, and then other guys got involved, and he was just playing the game. Shaq was in the zone tonight.”
West, which led 20-14 at halftime, went on a 19-11 run during that third quarter, and that helped the Knights pull away.
West Florence now prepares for Friday’s game at Conway.
“Tonight’s win gives us good momentum going into the Conway game,” Jarvis said. “We wanted to work on some things, and that’s why we played so many guys during the first half. We’re only as good as our last man. But we did a good job tonight. We also did a good job against Carolina Forest last night, making them turn the ball over while we executed well.”
Even near the end of Wednesday’s game, Jarvis pressed for his team to remain intense.
“We especially wanted to work on boxing out and rebounding,” Jarvis said. “We’ve got do that especially well Friday against Conway. But what I’m proud of most tonight is we played well against a non-region team. We still wanted to win the game. (Spring Valley) is a 5A team, and we should still take care of business like we should.”
SV 12 8 11 18 -- 49
WF 10 14 19 16 -- 59
SPRING VALLEY (49)
Henderson 8, Wilson 6, Bailey 2, Terence Williamson 11, Ty’sean Osby 18, Shell 2, Hood 2.
WEST FLORENCE (59)
Little 2, Brigman 5, Shaquielle White 15, White 9, Lloyd 2, McBrice 2, Williamson 2, Cooper 4, Bruce 6, Evans 2, Taylor 8, Johnson 2.
RECORD: 13-6.
