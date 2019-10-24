FLORENCE, S.C. — Special teams and turnovers sparked top-ranked Myrtle Beach’s rally from a 10-point halftime deficit, and the Seahawks won 43-30 against No. 7 Wilson on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
The Seahawks, who trailed 24-14 at halftime, scored touchdowns on three straight possessions after missing a 47-yard field goal.
Wilson special teams set up the Seahawks’ first of those three straight scores when a Tigers’ punt went 11 yards. That led to a touchdown pass from Luke Doty to Ryan Burch.
Then, Myrtle Beach intercepted Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice. That set up a 43-yard TD pass from Doty to Tommy Riga for a 28-24 Seahawks lead — their first of the game.
Myrtle Beach then flexed its defensive muscle and forced a punt. And the Seahawks responded that time with a 10-yard TD run by Xayvion Knox early in the third quarter to stretch Myrtle Beach’s lead to 35-24.
But midway through the fourth, Wilson took advantage of Seahawk penalties and eventually scored on Taveon Johnson’s 1-yard TD with 4:04 left in the game to bring the Tigers within 35-30.
Wilson did force the Seahawks to punt one more time and give the Tigers a final possession with 57.6 seconds left at their own 10. But Myrtle Beach’s Jaylen Sparkman intercepted Rice’s pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Wilson, however, raced to their 10-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal by Vraj Patel and 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rice to Jabori Eagleton.
After the Seahawks responded with an 80-yard drive that resulted in Doty diving across the end zone to move Myrtle Beach within three, the Tigers were hardly fazed.
On the first play of the second quarter, Rice found Jakobe Quillen around the 40-yard line, and Quillen ran it in from there for a 65-yard TD and 17-7 Tigers advantage.
Then, mixing more of the run in with its offense, the Seahawks utilized Knox, who scored from the 3 and once again brought Myrtle Beach within 17-14.
After the teams traded punts, running back Chris Austin was injured and was helped off the field. He didn’t return.
But after that, Wilson concentrated on the pass — this time via a 14-yard touchdown strike from Rice to Quillen which allowed Wilson to enter the locker room leading 24-14.
But not before JoCorien Groover sacked Doty and then stopped running back Rayshad Feaster to close the first half out for good.
It was all Myrtle Beach, however, after that.
MB 7 7 14 15 — 43
W 10 14 0 6 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
W — Vraj Patel 30 FG, 9:08
W — Jabori Eagleton 27 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Patel kick), 5:59
MB — Luke Doty 7 run (Sullivan Hardin kick), 2:06
SECOND QUARTER
W — Jakobe Quillen 65 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 11:49
MB — Xayvion Knox 3 run (Hardin kick), 6:08
W — Quillen 14 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 1:07
THIRD QUARTER
MB — Ryan Burch 20 pass from Doty (Hardin kick), 4:41
MB — Tommy Riga 43 pass from Doty (Hardin kick),3:07
FOURTH QUARTER
MB — Knox 10 run (Hardin kick), 8:09
W — Taveon Johnson 1 run (pass failed), 4:04
MB — Jaylen Sparkman 15 interception return (Riga pass from Doty), :50.5
