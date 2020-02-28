FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Scott's Branch Eagles won 64-57 over Charleston Charter for Math & Science today to reach next Saturday's SCHSL Class A state final.
In that state final, which will start at noon at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, the Eagles will play upper-state champ Great Falls.
Today, the Eagles stormed to a 28-18 halftime lead as Montrez Sinkler and Tariq Coark led the way. They finished the game with 10 and 11 points, respectively. And in the fourth quarter, Antavious Stukes took over with 13 of his game-high 16 points.
For Charleston Charter for Math & Science, T.J. Simmons led the way with 14 points, followed by Dionte Williams with 13 and Wendell Seabrook with 10.
SB 15 13 18 18 -- 64
CCMS 10 8 14 25 -- 57
SCOTT'S BRANCH (64)
Montrez Sinkler 10, Rendell 7, Gibson 2, Washington 9, Tariq Coard 11, Kind 7, Antavious Stukes 16, Pusher 2
CHARLESTON CHARTER FOR MATH & SCIENCE (57)
Wendell Seabrook 10, Broughton 7, Dionte Williams 13, Webb 5, Dixon 8, T.J. Simmons 14
