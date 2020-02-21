DARLINGTON, S.C. — Whether the Darlington Falcons win or lose Saturday's second-round playoff game at Marlboro County, coach Anthony Heilbronn and his wife/team scorekeeper Nina Heilbronn will celebrate with a high five.
Not just any high five, but one Nina came up with.
But she also has one for each of Darlington's assistants.
That’s because in this team concept of basketball — it’s all for one, and one for all.
They're there for each other — on the court and off.
Anthony and Nina met in 2012 after he took a teaching job at Lucy T. Davis while she worked in the school's front office.
And on Dec. 20, 2018, they got married in Heilbronn’s first season as coach.
But before their honeymoon, the Pepsi Carolina Classic awaited. After the Falcons placed second, the Heilbronns took a honeymoon to Florida.
And after that, the season resumed, and Nina carried on the scorekeeper job she started the previous season under then-coach Ken Howle before he retired.
It’s pretty simple how she learned to keep stats.
“We made a couple of copies of a scorebook, and we watched a couple of NBA games and that’s how he taught me to do it,” Nina said. “So, after watching about two games, I had it down.”
Boy, did she ever, and was prepared for Heilbronn’s first year as coach in 2018-19. She even studied various scorebook styles to find one that suited her best.
Turns out, the third was the charm.
But that’s not the only reason Nina loves being the team’s stat keeper. It insulates her from those fans who can sometimes vent their frustration about a coach in the most unfriendly manner.
“They want to get a rise out of you,” Nina said. “But I have to make sure at all times I’m representing him. So I can’t respond to people every time they say something. Sometimes I want to because they can say some really ugly things.”
So how does Nina get through it? With the sound of music.
While in the stands at the preceding girls’ game, she wears headphones while listening to everything from Eminem to gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson. But when the Falcon boys are ready to take the court, she turns up the volume to Jason Aldean’s “They don’t know.”
“Honestly, I love him as an artist,” Nina said. “His song is the one that calms me. When I want to be calm, I listen to him.”
But after tip-off, she’s far from calm.
“She gets nervous, really bad,” Anthony said. “It’s kind funny how she gets nervous in a game and I don’t. She can’t sit still, she’s squirming.”
But at game's end, there are those high fives. Last year, husband and wife had one handshake if Darlington won, and another if they lost. This year, they decided to keep the high fives the same, regardless of the game's outcome. And in an addition this season, the assistant coaches (Jason Earle, Andre Hooks, Andrew Eads) joined in on the high fives.
“I wanted to do that because last year was such a great bond between all of us. All the coaches and all the wives bonded,” Nina said. “They literally made me feel like this was like family instead of being just a basketball team.”
Family. That’s what carried Darlington to last season’s SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final.
But it’s also what carried the Heilbronns while Nina battled Stage 2A breast cancer from April until November, when she was declared in remission less than a week before the Turkey Shootout at West Florence.
“I was diagnosed April 6, two days before my husband’s birthday,” Nina said. “It wasn’t an easy road, especially for my daughters (16-year-old Taylor McKeever, 9-year-old Rylee McKeever). Of course, they were scared, being children.”
But the Falcon coaching family stepped up, whether it was bringing dinner to the Heilbronn household or simply picking Rylee up from school.
Family, indeed.
“I’ve lived here for 12 years now after moving from Michigan,” Anthony said. “I don’t have hardly any family here, except for my wife and girls. And we were really close to coach Howle and his family. So when I became coach, me and my assistants bonded, too. Coach Hooks and I even go to the same church.
“You’re never alone.”
That’s one reason Anthony gives for his program’s success.
“Everyone’s invested, but it’s about more than wins and losses,” he said.
And as far as Anthony’s in-game relationship with Nina, he remembers a talk given by Howle.
“(Howle) told me early on that having a supportive wife is everything,” Anthony said. “A lot of women marry coaches and they don’t understand the role they’ll take on as a coach’s wife. Some of them can handle it, some can’t.”
But obviously, Nina has. She’s missed two games since becoming the Falcons’ scorekeeper — once because of the flu, and the other because her grandmother died.
Nina’s appreciation for what Heilbronn does, in turn, has also grown.
“It makes me respect more what he does because a lot of times, people just see him coach and think that’s all he does,” Nina said. “But I see the father in him with all the boys that some people might not see. I see him leaving and going and folding laundry. And I would even sit up and watch game film with him.”
After Nina went into remission, the season was to start.
And it has been an exciting one.
In Darlington’s opener in the Turkey Shootout, Deuce Hudson sank a buzzer-beating basket to defeat West Florence, and the Falcons went on to win the tournament.
In their first matchup against Hartsville, Daniel Perkins sank a late jumper to beat the Red Foxes.
Then, in Wednesday’s first-round playoff game at Brookland-Cayce, the Falcons trailed by three in the waning seconds. But Nina had a hunch something special was about to happen.
“There was a gentleman sitting beside me and the scorekeeper, and I said there were two people they needed to be concerned about," Nina recalled. "I said they better hope the ball doesn’t get in No. 15 or 23’s hands. Because if it does, we’re going to go into overtime.”
Those jerseys belong to Darlington's Qua’liek Lewis and Tre’Quan Scott, respectively. Just so happened, Scott caught a pass at the wing and sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send that game into overtime.
“And then I said, ‘We’re going to take this home,’” Nina said.
Sure enough, late in overtime, Scott passed to Perkins for the game-winning bucket for a 58-56 win.
Then came the handshakes — and of course, the high fives between the coaches and their trusty scorekeeper.
They’re thankful to play another day.
“It’s one shot at a time, one quarter at a time, one game at a time,” Nina said. “That’s our little motto.”
Next up is a road trip tonight to the Region 6-4A champion Bulldogs (who twice defeated Darlington in the regular season) for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Regardless of what happens, they’ll carry through with their post-game high fives.
That’s because this bond goes beyond a game.
A season.
They have each other.
And in the grand scheme of things, that’s all that matters.
