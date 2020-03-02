Morning News
COLUMBIA
102-22.
How does a writer find the words — words that can be printed, anyway — to follow that?
After popping the eyes back into their sockets, it’s worth a try:
Wow.
Just, wow.
102-22 was the score of the top-ranked Marion girls’ first-round victory over Waccamaw in the SCHSL Class 3A state tournament.
It was the most lopsided score that night.
Or in the first round of any SCHSL boys’ or girls’ game — for any of the 10 classes.
But wait! What about this? The SCHSL website’s bracket has South Pointe winning 654-28 against Lower Richland in the second round.
Since when did they invent the 50-point shot?
OK, it’s a misprint. That happens (South Pointe actually won that game, 54-28).
But of ALL of the SCHSL state playoff games this season, Marion’s win against the Warriors is the most convincing.
How did it come to that?
In history class, we’re taught that in order to understand the present, we must first reflect upon the past.
And what happened to the Marion girls in their final regular-season game against Region 6-3A rival Dillon?
The Swamp Foxes lost.
For the first time this season, after winning 28 consecutive games, the Wildcats thwarted what could have been a regular season beaming with the shine of perfection.
It was the type of loss that could turn the stomach of any Marion coach or player.
All of the sudden, the Swamp Foxes were then entering the state playoffs on a losing note.
“I’ve never thought we were arrogant or anything like that,” first-year Marion coach Craston Davis said. “But still, being ranked No. 1 a lot of times, it’s human nature to feel good about yourself. So that brought us back down to earth a little bit and actually re-focused the girls where we could go back to the lab, the gym, and go back to work.”
Dillon is a very talented team that reached last year’s 3A lower-state final, and the Wildcats did what they had to do to win that final regular-season game. But Davis pointed out the 19 foul shots his team missed.
“The little things cost us the game,” Marion guard Keyla Britt said.
But Davis would not call Marion’s 102-22 victory over Waccamaw a statement related to that loss to Dillon.
“We were just trying to get to the next round of the playoffs,” Davis said. “If you go into the game trying to make a statement, then you lose focus of the task at hand. We were just trying to play Swamp Fox basketball.”
And Swamp Fox basketball the past three years has been remarkable. Marion, then coached by Harry Smith in 2017-18, lost one game in the regular season before being eliminated in the 2A lower-state final against eventual state runner-up, Mullins.
And last year, in 3A under then-coach Randall State, Marion gave eventual state champion Bishop England fits until the eventual state champion Battling Bishops pulled way in the fourth quarter.
But in last week’s lower-state semifinal, on Bishop England’s home floor, Marion avenged last year’s loss with a 56-47 victory. That was after winning 78-46 in the second round against Wade Hampton.
And in Saturday’s lower-state final at the Florence Center, the Swamp Foxes advanced to the state final with a 54-40 victory.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Marion has a chance to win the program’s ninth state championship and first since 2009.
But it will be against an extremely tough Keenan squad with a freshman, Milaysia Fulwiley, who as a freshman has already surpassed 1,000 points (varsity hoops players in South Carolina can start playing in the seventh grade).
But Marion has speed and depth, as well as the lesson it learned from that loss to Dillon.
Since that loss to Dillon, the Swamp Foxes have played with an urgency championship teams bring when it matters most.
So, forget about that bad memory against Dillon. Marion now has the chance to create a final, even more lasting one.
And if the Swamp Foxes win Saturday against Keenan words will again could be hard to come by.
Maybe this will work.
Wow.
Just, wow.
