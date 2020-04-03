FLORENCE, S.C. Good evening, or morning — or if you slept late Saturday, good afternoon.
Just saying hello. I’ve given up trying to say it in my house. The walls won’t talk back.
I hope all is well — as well as it can be, anyway.
I’m not going to go into what’s missing as we social-distance ourselves for the health of those we know and don’t know. But we do know what all is missing — in sports, and beyond. This column, instead, is about something I’ve already mentioned: “Hope.”
As long as we have hope, all is not lost.
As long as we have hope, we have everything.
It’s what makes us wake up the next day, trying to make it better than the day before.
As sports fans, we crave hope. We hope our favorite teams are going to beat those bad ol’ other teams.
No matter how impossible it might seem, the hope is there that it becomes possible.
Hope leads to positivity.
Hope leads to motivation.
Hope leads to making possible what was once thought impossible.
Times might seem dark, now. Days might seem they just run together, with nothing changing.
But here’s hope you don’t think like that this weekend.
Take a social-distancing walk at the park, hoping for the day we all can walk hand in hand.
Binge on Netflix with your family, hoping for the day we can pack the movie theater again.
And play catch in the yard while social distancing, hoping for the day we’ll resume sports again in front of sellout crowds.
Let’s use that hope to get us through this. Look what hope can do through some of our local teams’ athletic triumphs through the years.
If the 2015 Lake City football team had held no hope after trailing Wilson 21-0 in the fourth quarter, there would have been no thrilling 28-21 Panther win.
If the 2017 C.E. Murray football team had held no hope while playing at top-ranked and undefeated Hemingway in the Class A lower-state semifinal, there would have been no 20-19 win by the War Eagles.
If the 2020 Wilson baseball team had not had hope while playing at third-ranked North Myrtle Beach, there would have been no 5-3 win by the Tigers in eight innings.
I could go on and on. But regardless of how many examples I give, these grand feats could not have been possible without hope.
That’s what made Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey want to go out and tend to the Red Foxes’ baseball field Thursday after the SCHSL decided not to resume the season yet.
There’s hope the season can continue. And I promise you, that same hope put an extra pep in every high school athlete’s step.
They have hope they can play again. We have hope they can play again.
All the while, we should have this same hope and optimism while we push through this.
It’s not the end of the world. By doing what we’re doing, we can even save it.
Here’s hope we can do that.
Here’s hope that we WILL do that.
Let’s keep hope.
Without hope, we have nothing.
An eight-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).
