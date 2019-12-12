FLORENCE, S.C. — Fred Davis and Ronald James are instrumental to what Wilson High School tennis is today.
So much so, the Tigers’ courts were dedicated in their honor Thursday on the school’s campus.
The sign reads, “The Fred Davis and Ronald James Tennis Complex. Home of the Wilson High School Tigers. Dedicated on Dec. 12, 2019.”
But a sign doesn’t tell the whole story of how Davis and James built the program that it is. At one point, they had guided the Tiger boys to three lower-state finals in four years.
But winning was only part of their passion. It’s about tennis, which is a passion in itself.
Take Davis, for instance, the Wilson boys’ and girls’ coach since 2006, who took up tennis after he was introduced to the sport in 1985 by Bobby Edwards, then tennis pro with the Darlington Recreation Department. Soon, Davis could not get enough of the sport.
But Davis can’t enough of sports, in general.
Before coaching at Wilson, Davis once taught several sports at Darlington High School, even being the Falcon wrestling coach from 2000 to 2003.
“I liked being able to control the ball, make the ball do what I want it to do,” Davis told the Morning News in 2017, speaking of his love of tennis.
And take James, who was born here in Florence but went to high school in New York, where he also spent his coaching career in football and many other sports. But after retiring, he came back home and became a certified pro tennis instructor with the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
After James died in February, Davis was left to carry on the program. And it remains a successful one at that with the likes of Wilson boys' star Anish Jona.
With Davis in his 60s and retired from teaching since 2015, he said then — and it shows now — that he is not slowing anytime soon.
The only difference now is that he has an assistant coach looking over him rather than beside him to make sure the passion they shared coaching this sport lives on.
