FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Independent School Association, for now, will suspend games from Sunday through April 3, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The South Carolina High School League, for now, on the other hand, will keep playing.
The SCHSL won’t decide its next step in response to the coronavirus until Monday’s completion of conference calls involving superintendents and the SCHSL’s executive committee.
“The committee is weighing all aspects of the virus as well as school operations and extra-curricular activities to include athletics,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton stated in a media advisory. “We are in regular contact with (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which is comprised of health and medical professionals from across the state.”
In SCISA, during this game stoppage, each school can make decisions whether its teams can practice — provided school is in session.
SCISA athletic directors Jared Amell (Trinity-Byrnes) and Brad Bochette (The King's Academy) were not surprised it came to this.
“Everybody is trying to take as much precaution as they can,” Amell said. “And we’re trying to protect the kids, so that’s something I support.”
Bochette agrees.
“It’s the right move,” Bochette said. “The health and safety of everyone is at stake here. We’ve got to do what (SCISA) tells us to do, and I support them 100 percent.”
While the SCHSL’s statement discussed everything from having class to playing games, SCISA’s only talked about athletics. In time, SCISA will likely make decisions about other extracurricular activities and about whether to have school.
“I am speaking daily with educational leaders on the COVID-19 and making the best, informed plans. SCISA will update the membership as information is made available,” stated Mike Fanning, athletic director for SCISA, in a media advisory. “The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost.”
Amell and Bochette were asked how they view the opportunity to have practice between Sunday and April 3.
“I was off campus today. So, as an administration, we haven’t met yet,” Amell said. “We talked on the phone about it, but we’ll make those decisions tomorrow morning.”
Bochette hopes his school’s athletes can practice, which would mean more than just keeping teams in tune.
“I think the worst thing that young kids can do is sit around and immerse themselves in what’s going on around them,” Bochette said. “The best thing they can do is get out and exercise because the healthiest people are the ones who will have the least problems with the virus if they contract it. So it’s important they stay active and healthy as much as they can during this.”
And as for having school?
“I’m sure we’ll have those discussions down the line, and those won’t be easy decisions either. But we know they’re coming,” Bochette said. “We’ll see what tomorrow holds and just pray through it and make decisions that are in the best interests of our student body.
“Obviously, if there’s any kind of risk, we won’t put them at risk. That’s for sure.”
In high school basketball, the March 28 Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball contests, which was to include Wilson star Loyal McQueen, are canceled. But as of now, the March 21 North-South all-star basketball games, in Lexington, are still on.
