FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina’s public schools are still starting to slowly get back to summer workouts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but SCISA has recently moved on to phase two in its return to play process.
Beginning last Thursday, athletic teams began to move toward more normal practices as social distancing was reduced to three feet and more sports equipment became available for use.
“We can throw the ball a little bit now and use some hand shields for certain drills,” Florence Christian School football coach Neil Minton said. “We’re going through a lot of wipes, but it’s good that we’re able to do some things that make it a little more normal.
“I give the kids a lot of credit, because they’ve come to work every day, even if it was the same old, same old. So the timing of it is pretty good to be able to do a couple more things.”
While the distancing measures have been lifted slightly, large groups are still prohibited and teams won’t be able to get set at the line of scrimmage for a little while longer.
“We can’t do 7-on-7 or anything like that yet,” he added. “But we can hand the ball off and throw your routes. We did a lot of running routes earlier without a football, but now we can throw and catch a little bit.
“It gives the kids something to be excited about as we move closer to a season.”
The lifting of equipment restrictions has been a welcome change for a number of sports. Minton also coaches FCS’ girls’ basketball team, and they’ve been able to finally get in a few more passing and rebounding drills.
“When we first started, everyone had to use their own basketball and we wiped everything down afterwards,” Minton said. “Now, we can share the basketball, and even though we have to wipe down a little more, we can pass it and get each other’s rebounds.
“We were doing just a lot of ball-handling and defensive drills and shooting on our own, but now we can do a little more competition-type shooting and things like that.”
Phase two was actually pushed back, and the next phase (2.5), which involves gathering in larger groups, doesn’t have a set date yet, Minton said.
“I think organizations are still trying to figure out what’s working and what’s not,” Minton said. “But the coaches that I know are doing our best to remind the kids that this doesn’t stop when they leave (practice). That’s kind of a key. As soon as somebody catches it — even if it’s not from football — it’s going to be hard for SCISA or the (SCHSL) not to shut it down.
“So we need everybody to do their part and be a safe and as cautious as we can.”
