FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League doesn’t see Phase 2 happening anytime soon.
Its “Return to Play” committee, however, will consider a compromise, as in Phase 1.5, which could allow sharing of a ball within 1 pod/group. According to SCHSL Phase 1 guidelines, balls can be used after two weeks of Phase 1 practice while of course maintaining social distancing (while not sharing the ball).
It hasn’t been revealed what Phases 2 and 3 will be like. Phase 3 must be reached before any semblance of a fall sports season can be determined.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Independent School Association is in Phase 2, using sports equipment such as balls in team workouts.
It was also approved by the committee that its decisions on how schools should handle things are no longer “recommendations.” They’re now requirements. Any school that goes away from that will suffer the same penalties as it would a practice violation. That could range, with fines, from losing preseason play to not hosting a playoff game to even being removed from playoff competition.
This measure, at first, was introduced to a vote that it would become a requirement if the SCHSL’s executive committee voted on what the Return to Play committee wants to become a requirement. That vote did not pass.
What did pass, however, was the same measure – only now, no executive-committee vote is needed.
The committee, while deciding options for the fall sports season to happen, has two factors to consider:
<<Whether to postpone its start.
<<Whether to keep the date of seasons’ end the same. And if that’s done, what get eliminated in between the start and finish?
Also, for the week of July 27-30 (previously a closed week due to the now-canceled coaches’ clinic) teams can now conduct sports-specific training and development in relation to whatever phase those teams are in.
So far, conditions favor the play of fall low-risk sports, such as cross-country, swimming, and girls’ golf and girls’ tennis.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton also noted the demographics for contracting COVID-19 has dropped to largely between the ages of 15 and 25.
“That’s basically exactly who we serve,” Singleton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.