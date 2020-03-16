COLUMBIA, S.C. -- If school is allowed to resume in April, the SCHSL's executive committee plans to resume spring sports April 6.
On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools closed through the end of March because of the Coronavirus.
"You have to do what's right for the well-being of the students and everybody involved," said Lake City athletic director Matt Apicella, who also coaches the Panthers' baseball team. "We have to get a grip on this thing first before we even think about anything else. We just hope we can get back to school as soon as we can and then hopefully finish the season and let these seniors finish what they started and not hope the season gets canceled."
As long as there is no school, there can be no games or official practices.
"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule," SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton stated in a media release.
Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings for eight weeks of at least 50 people at events like athletic competitions. However, the CDC added this recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operations of school.
On Thursday, SCISA halted its games through April 3. They also can't conduct official practices, per the governor's order.
This is certainly a surreal time, according to Apicella.
"It's very surreal," he said. "It's heartbreaking for the kids, especially for a lot of kids who put in the time and effort for this spring season. For the seniors, they want to get that exposure to see if they can be signed to play at the next level. It's heartbreaking. But we've got to do what we've got to do to keep everybody safe.
"But, it's certainly heartbreaking."
