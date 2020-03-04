SCACA logo

72nd Annual North/South All Star Basketball Games

March 21 at Lexington HS

1 p.m. girls game, 3 p.m. boys game

NORTH BOYS

COACHES

Chad Cary, Newberry

Josh Mills, Travelers Rest

Jared Adamson, Nation Ford

PLAYERS

              Player                       School                 Ht.                Coach              Athletic Director

N-B 23 Markus Nastase             Clover                 6'2           Bailey Jackson             Bailey Jackson

N-B 44 Brenton Benson             Daniel                 6'6           Ben Touchberry            Tommy Plumblee

N-B 42 Justin Amadi                 Dorman               6'6           Thomas Ryan                  Flynn Harrell

N-B 20 Tauris Watson         Gray Collegiate           6'2             Dion Bethea                  Adams Holmes

N-B 2 I'rek Hartwell                 H-K-T                   6'0         Stefon Milhouse                Crandell White

N-B 30 Mason Grigg         Northwestern               6'2           John Bramlett                  Jimmy Duncan

N-B 3 Draylon Burton        Powdersville               6'1            Chase Garner                    Robert Mustar

N-B 5 Cincere Scott          Ridge View                5'10          Yerrick Stoneman               Brian Rosefield

N-B 33 Derrick Fields       Travelers Rest              6'4            Josh Mills                         Erin Keen

N-B 40 Case Roach         Travelers Rest              6'5             Josh Mills                         Erin Keen

N-B 31 Nick Brenegan       Wade Hampton          6'1            Reggie Choplin                  Reggie Choplin

N-B 41 Tyler Bowens      Wade Hampton            6'4             Reggie Choplin                   Reggie Choplin

NORTH GIRLS

COACHES

Jeanette Wilder, Saluda

Susan Wade, Gaffney

Missy Fowler, Byrnes

PLAYERS

                          Player                     School                             Ht.      Coach                       Athletic Director

N-G 5              Kelsey Brown         Brashier Middle Charter         5'7        Michael Cade           Gordon Stallard

N-G 10            Paige Davis            Buford                                5'11      Susan Scott              Eric Funderburk

N-G 3              Marissa Powe          Christ Church                      5'9        Ja'Net Vicks                 Molly Miller

N-G                 Alexis Rice              Dorman                              5'8       Valerie Whiteside          Flynn Harrell

N-G 11            Lauren Livingston    Emerald                              5'6        Megan Parks               Tim McMahon

N-G 22            Isabella Giarrizzi      Fort Mill                              5'9         Heather Klipa           Dwayne Hartsoe

N-G 41            Ehrial Wagstaff         Irmo                                  5'8         Monica Williams            Ray Canady

N-G 2              Jordan Brown          McCormick                          5'8         Gena Wideman           Rico Satterwhite

N-G 21             Kaliah Kendrick        Seneca                              5'5         Ashlynn Dewart                Andy Bay

N-G 31             Randi Neal           South Pointe                         5'10        Stephanie Butler         Graham Adam Hare

N-G 42             Amyria Moore      Spartanburg                           5'8         Sharon Dillon                  Todd Staley

N-G 30            Ja'La Wade          Westwood                              6'4          Gregory Bauldrick             Jason Powell

SOUTH BOYS

COACHES

Bret Jones, Dutch Fork

Stan Wilkins, James Island

Yusuf English, Hartsville

PLAYERS

Player                                        School                       Ht.                                Coach                         Athletic Director

S-B 3 J B Moore                    A C Flora                         6'2                            Josh Staley                          Ed Moore

S-B 40 Ahmad Brown            Ashley Ridge                    6'5                            Curtis Capers                     Randall Tucker

S-B 44 Patrick Antonelli         Bishop England                5'11                           Bryan Grevey                      Paul Runey

S-B 41 Malakhi Stremlow       Cane Bay                        6'7                             Jacob Smith                        Adrian Busch

S-B 11 Maddux Harrell          Chapin                             6'7                            Marquett Carr                   Ronnie Wessinger

S-B 52 Wendell Seabrook      Charleston Charter            6'                              Ryan Smith                         Jeremy Heinold

S-B 20 Tonka Hemingway      Conway                           6'5                             Michael Hopkins                     Jason Cox

S-B 30 Quentin Hodge           Lakewood                       6'5                              Ed Scott                               Frankie Ward

S-B 42 Leondria Nelson         Manning                          6'5                              Rolando Shuler                     Reggie Kennedy

S-B 33 Darjawuan Brown       North Charleston              6'                               Christopher Brown                Raymond Knauer

S-B 31 Brian Sparks               South Florence                6'1                              Christian Savage                   Bob Wilson

S-B 32 Kaiden Mines               West Ashley                   5'10                             Ronnie DuPre                          Jeff Fipps

SOUTH GIRLS

COACHES

Charkris Thomas, Hemingway

Ira Owens, Cane Bay

Emily Beyoglides, James Island

PLAYERS

                           Player                     School                     Ht.                      Coach                      Athletic Director

S-G 52             Amanda Blake          Ashley Ridge               6'2                   Eric Witten                  Randall Tucker

S-G 11             Tatyana Aiken          Bluffton                      5'7                    Lonnie Roberts           Cody Slaughter

S-G 22             CeCe Wells              Crestwood                  5'7                    Tony Wilson                 Dwayne Edwards

S-G 32             Jukya Bell               Dillon                         5'9                    James McMillian           Jackie Hayes

S-G 3               Aniyah Oliver          Goose Creek               5'5                     Tim Baldwin               Chris Buchholz

S-G                  Kolia Adams           Goose Creek               5'6                     Tim Baldwin               Chris Buchholz

S-G 44             Ari'Yana Hayes       Loris                           6'2                      Douglas Gause          Barry Brooks

S-G 10             Keyla Britt             Marion                   5'6                       Crasten Davis           Brian Hennecy

S-G 31             Tyliah Burns           North Augusta          5'9                       Al Young                   Brian Thomas

S-G 5               Ca'Vashia Johnson    N. Charleston         5'6                       Haley Weed              Raymond Knauer

S-G 41             Jordan Berger        N. Myrtle Beach        5'11                       Brooke Smith            Joseph Quigley

S-G 21             Jazlynn Bowman    Scott's Branch           5'7                       Lucinda Stukes          Leonard Johnson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.