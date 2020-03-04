72nd Annual North/South All Star Basketball Games
March 21 at Lexington HS
1 p.m. girls game, 3 p.m. boys game
NORTH BOYS
COACHES
Chad Cary, Newberry
Josh Mills, Travelers Rest
Jared Adamson, Nation Ford
PLAYERS
Player School Ht. Coach Athletic Director
N-B 23 Markus Nastase Clover 6'2 Bailey Jackson Bailey Jackson
N-B 44 Brenton Benson Daniel 6'6 Ben Touchberry Tommy Plumblee
N-B 42 Justin Amadi Dorman 6'6 Thomas Ryan Flynn Harrell
N-B 20 Tauris Watson Gray Collegiate 6'2 Dion Bethea Adams Holmes
N-B 2 I'rek Hartwell H-K-T 6'0 Stefon Milhouse Crandell White
N-B 30 Mason Grigg Northwestern 6'2 John Bramlett Jimmy Duncan
N-B 3 Draylon Burton Powdersville 6'1 Chase Garner Robert Mustar
N-B 5 Cincere Scott Ridge View 5'10 Yerrick Stoneman Brian Rosefield
N-B 33 Derrick Fields Travelers Rest 6'4 Josh Mills Erin Keen
N-B 40 Case Roach Travelers Rest 6'5 Josh Mills Erin Keen
N-B 31 Nick Brenegan Wade Hampton 6'1 Reggie Choplin Reggie Choplin
N-B 41 Tyler Bowens Wade Hampton 6'4 Reggie Choplin Reggie Choplin
NORTH GIRLS
COACHES
Jeanette Wilder, Saluda
Susan Wade, Gaffney
Missy Fowler, Byrnes
PLAYERS
Player School Ht. Coach Athletic Director
N-G 5 Kelsey Brown Brashier Middle Charter 5'7 Michael Cade Gordon Stallard
N-G 10 Paige Davis Buford 5'11 Susan Scott Eric Funderburk
N-G 3 Marissa Powe Christ Church 5'9 Ja'Net Vicks Molly Miller
N-G Alexis Rice Dorman 5'8 Valerie Whiteside Flynn Harrell
N-G 11 Lauren Livingston Emerald 5'6 Megan Parks Tim McMahon
N-G 22 Isabella Giarrizzi Fort Mill 5'9 Heather Klipa Dwayne Hartsoe
N-G 41 Ehrial Wagstaff Irmo 5'8 Monica Williams Ray Canady
N-G 2 Jordan Brown McCormick 5'8 Gena Wideman Rico Satterwhite
N-G 21 Kaliah Kendrick Seneca 5'5 Ashlynn Dewart Andy Bay
N-G 31 Randi Neal South Pointe 5'10 Stephanie Butler Graham Adam Hare
N-G 42 Amyria Moore Spartanburg 5'8 Sharon Dillon Todd Staley
N-G 30 Ja'La Wade Westwood 6'4 Gregory Bauldrick Jason Powell
SOUTH BOYS
COACHES
Bret Jones, Dutch Fork
Stan Wilkins, James Island
Yusuf English, Hartsville
PLAYERS
Player School Ht. Coach Athletic Director
S-B 3 J B Moore A C Flora 6'2 Josh Staley Ed Moore
S-B 40 Ahmad Brown Ashley Ridge 6'5 Curtis Capers Randall Tucker
S-B 44 Patrick Antonelli Bishop England 5'11 Bryan Grevey Paul Runey
S-B 41 Malakhi Stremlow Cane Bay 6'7 Jacob Smith Adrian Busch
S-B 11 Maddux Harrell Chapin 6'7 Marquett Carr Ronnie Wessinger
S-B 52 Wendell Seabrook Charleston Charter 6' Ryan Smith Jeremy Heinold
S-B 20 Tonka Hemingway Conway 6'5 Michael Hopkins Jason Cox
S-B 30 Quentin Hodge Lakewood 6'5 Ed Scott Frankie Ward
S-B 42 Leondria Nelson Manning 6'5 Rolando Shuler Reggie Kennedy
S-B 33 Darjawuan Brown North Charleston 6' Christopher Brown Raymond Knauer
S-B 31 Brian Sparks South Florence 6'1 Christian Savage Bob Wilson
S-B 32 Kaiden Mines West Ashley 5'10 Ronnie DuPre Jeff Fipps
SOUTH GIRLS
COACHES
Charkris Thomas, Hemingway
Ira Owens, Cane Bay
Emily Beyoglides, James Island
PLAYERS
Player School Ht. Coach Athletic Director
S-G 52 Amanda Blake Ashley Ridge 6'2 Eric Witten Randall Tucker
S-G 11 Tatyana Aiken Bluffton 5'7 Lonnie Roberts Cody Slaughter
S-G 22 CeCe Wells Crestwood 5'7 Tony Wilson Dwayne Edwards
S-G 32 Jukya Bell Dillon 5'9 James McMillian Jackie Hayes
S-G 3 Aniyah Oliver Goose Creek 5'5 Tim Baldwin Chris Buchholz
S-G Kolia Adams Goose Creek 5'6 Tim Baldwin Chris Buchholz
S-G 44 Ari'Yana Hayes Loris 6'2 Douglas Gause Barry Brooks
S-G 10 Keyla Britt Marion 5'6 Crasten Davis Brian Hennecy
S-G 31 Tyliah Burns North Augusta 5'9 Al Young Brian Thomas
S-G 5 Ca'Vashia Johnson N. Charleston 5'6 Haley Weed Raymond Knauer
S-G 41 Jordan Berger N. Myrtle Beach 5'11 Brooke Smith Joseph Quigley
S-G 21 Jazlynn Bowman Scott's Branch 5'7 Lucinda Stukes Leonard Johnson
