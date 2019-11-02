BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – With the No. 3 seed in Region 6-4A on the line, Wilson coach Derek Howard said it was important for his team to get off to a good start Friday.
A three-touchdown lead at halftime certainly qualified, courtesy of three touchdown passes from quarterback Zayshaun Rice.
Rice’s big half and a bend-but-don’t break defense led the Tigers to a 28-13 victory over the Bulldogs at McAlpine Stadium.
Wilson improved to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in region play while wrapping up the No. 3 spot for this week’s 4A state playoffs. Marlboro fell to 2-8 and 1-4 and will have to wait and see about an at-large playoff bid.
“We started fast like we wanted to,” Howard said. “We weren’t able to keep our momentum going throughout the game, but we definitely started fast, and that was the reason why we were able to pull it out in the end.”
The defense also had a big say in that. Marlboro County drove inside the Tigers’ 30-yard line twice in the first half but came away with nothing both times. The Wilson defense shut the Bulldogs out until 4:45 left in the third quarter.
“That was big,” Howard said. “We wanted to limit their big plays and to force them to have to drive the football, which is something they really hadn’t been able to do all year.”
It was the opposite for the Tigers, as big plays helped set up all three scores. Rice marched the Tigers down the field on the Tigers’ opening drive and took only a few plays to find Ja’Travious Sherrills for a 7-yard touchdown pass to put Wilson up 7-0.
Sherrills was one of three different receivers Rice found for scores. The second was Jakobe Quillen, who caught a Rice pass in the middle of the field and outran the defense for a 70-yard score as the Tigers went up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Timothy Robinson also caught a 10-yard pass from Rice in the second quarter as Wilson took a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs rebounded in the second half, however. The defense shut down Wilson in the third quarter, and Marlboro finally scored on a 15-yard TD pass from Darius Grant to Jamiek McCoy.
“We made some good adjustments, big stops and took the ball down the field,” Marlboro County coach Bobby Collins said. “We controlled the ball the entire third quarter and scored again in the fourth quarter. We outplayed them that second half. We’ve just got to get that first half. We’ve got to find some things that we can do and do well.”
Andriq Williams’ 7-yard touchdown run all but sealed the victory for Wilson late in the fourth quarter, although Grant did throw a 78-yard touchdown pass to McCoy with 1:44 remaining.
But by that time the game had gotten chippy with a handful of pushing and shoving incidents. Marlboro County also was penalized several times for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“I think we’ve got some of the best referees in the state of South Carolina, but the game … a lot of emotions started flying there toward the end and it happened,” Collins said. “I didn’t get explanations on the flags – that’s what bothered me the most. ...
“But again, we’ve got good referees in the state of South Carolina, and we’ve just got to keep pressing on.”
The Tigers avoided any major penalties for the most part, but as soon as the game was over, both teams went immediately to their respective locker rooms.
“We were doing a good job of keeping ourselves calm and not getting any personal fouls and not getting thrown out and things like that,” Howard said. “I was just kind of proud they were able to show good discipline.”
W;14;7;0;7;–;28
MC;0;0;7;6;–;13
FIRST QUARTER
W – Ja’Travious Sherrills 7 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 3:18.
W – Jakobe Quillen 70 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 0:10.
SECOND QUARTER
W – Timothy Robinson 10 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 5:33.
THIRD QUARTER
MC – Jamiek McCoy 15 pass from Darius Grant (Zach Rogers kick), 4:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Andriq Williams 7 run (Patel kick), 5:33.
MC – Jamiek McCoy 78 pass from Darius Grant (Grant pass failed), 1:44.
