JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The 7-0 Johnsonville boys are off to their best start in years, and Quez Lewis is leading the way — literally and figuratively.
Literally, the junior point guard is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals.
Figuratively, Lewis went through enough growing pains as last year’s Flashes point guard that he’s poised to be the floor commander coach Harris Avant wants him to be.
“(Avant) just told me that other teams around us were not expecting us to do well, and that’s not where we’re at and that’s not where we’re going to be,” Lewis said. “It’s my job to lead day to day and lead to the victory each game. Don’t look back and show them what we’re made of because we’ve got a lot to prove.”
Suffice to say, after finishing 5-18 last season, the Flashes (3-0 in Region 7-2A) certainly had a lot to prove.
But an undefeated record so far this campaign is a good start. And Lewis can thank the lessons he learned from last year as another motivator.
“Quez got kind of thrown into the fire a lot last year, running point guard as a sophomore and growing up over that year’s time,” said Avant, who is in his 23rd year coaching Johnsonville. “Now, he’s taking a good leadership role and he’s running the show for us. And so far, he’s been very productive for us. I see a lot more maturity between last year and this year in what we are trying to do.”
Lewis’ statistics are not the only strong ones on Johnsonville’s squad. Savion Graves averages 16 points per game, followed by Isaiah Brown with 10.4 points and four rebounds, and Avant’s son, Jace Avant, with 9.9 points and 2.7 assists.
But make no mistake about it, this all runs through Lewis.
“He’s quick and has good ball-handling skills, and he sees the floor really well,” Avant said. “And he’s very unselfish with the ball.”
That’s something Lewis takes a great deal of pride in.
“Everything that goes on the court, I’m responsible for,” Lewis said. “I tell my teammates to do their job and they’ll get the ball. I’m an unselfish point guard. I like to score for sure, but I also like to see my teammates score. I’ll dish off to the big man, or to the other guards, and I like to drive in and kick the ball out. There are just different ways we can score.”
But perhaps what makes Lewis especially successful at point guard is his composure.
“He has a lot of self-confidence,” Avant said. “And a lot of self-confidence goes a long way. He’s very confident in pretty much every aspect of his role on that court.”
That’s what gives Lewis poise in pressure situations.
“I want the ball in my hands, but I also want my teammates to be accountable,” Lewis said. “I’m accountable for whatever happens on the floor, and I want that to help lead my team to another win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.